French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep Advance in Men's, Women's Brackets

Rafael Nadal continued his quest for an unprecedented 13th French Open title with a dominant straight-sets victory over Stefano Travaglia on Friday at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Simona Halep, the No. 1 seed in the women's draw, was also in top form as she dropped just a single game in her third-round triumph over Amanda Anisimova.

Check out the complete results from Friday's action in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. That's followed by a recap of the most notable matches.

Men's Singles

(2) Rafael Nadal d. Stefano Travaglia; 6-1, 6-4, 6-0

(3) Dominic Thiem d. (28) Casper Ruud; 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

(6) Alexander Zverev d. Marco Cecchinato; 6-1, 7-5, 6-3

(12) Diego Schwartzman d. Norbert Gombos; 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-3

Hugo Gaston d. (16) Stan Wawrinka; 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

Lorenzo Sonego d. (27) Taylor Fritz; 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (17)

Jannik Sinner d. Federico Coria; 6-3, 7-5, 7-5

Sebastian Korda d. Pedro Martinez; 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

Women's Singles

(1) Simona Halep d. (25) Amanda Anisimova; 6-0, 6-1

(3) Elina Svitolina d. (27) Ekaterina Alexandrova; 6-4, 7-5

(5) Kiki Bertens d. Katerina Siniakova; 6-2, 6-2

Caroline Garcia d. (16) Elise Mertens; 1-6, 6-4, 7-5

(20) Maria Sakkari vs. Martina Trevisan

Iga Swiatek d. Eugenie Bouchard; 6-3, 6-2

Nadia Podoroska d. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova; 6-3, 6-2

Barbora Krejcikova d. Tsvetana Pironkova; 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

Recap

Nadal was efficient in every facet of the match against Travaglia. He won 78 percent of the points on his first serve, 82 percent on his second serve, 83 percent at the net and 53 percent while receiving the Italian's serve. He also converted six of his seven break-point opportunities.

The 19-time major champion has reached the fourth round without dropping a set and without spending more than two hours, five minutes on the court for any match. That ability to conserve energy will pay dividends during the tournament's second week.

Nadal is likely on a collision course with third-seeded Dominic Thiem in the bottom half of the men's draw. The U.S. Open champion has also cruised through his first three matches in nine straight sets despite a tough draw with wins over Marin Cilic, Jack Sock and Casper Ruud.

Thiem did make some mistakes in Friday's match, racking up 28 unforced errors, but Ruud only converted one of his eight break chances to keep the 27-year-old Austrian out of any real danger.

The most notable upset on the men's side was wild card Hugo Gaston taking out 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka in five sets.

Meanwhile, Halep has reached at least the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in three straight years, highlighted by her first major title in 2018, and she appears destined for another deep run.

The Romanian counterpuncher was at her best Friday with just seven unforced errors and six breaks of serve against Anisimova, one of the sport's rising stars.

Elina Svitolina won the day's other women's match featuring two seeded foes, surviving two tight sets against Ekaterina Alexandrova. Her play has been a little shaky so far, winning a similarly close two-set encounter with Varvara Gracheva in Round 1 and needing a third set to get past Renata Zarazua.

Most of Friday's issues were self-inflicted, including 30 unforced errors and six double faults, but her Russian opponent's 49 errors helped her advance anyway.

Elise Mertens was the highest seed in the women's draw to get eliminated, as Caroline Garcia overcame a lopsided first-set loss to pull the upset.

French Open play resumes Saturday morning with Novak Djokovic, Sofia Kenin, Petra Kvitova, Garbine Muguruza and Stefanos Tsitsipas among the notable players on the schedule.