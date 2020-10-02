NFL Announces Daily COVID-19 Testing to Include Bye Weeks After Outbreak

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The NFL announced Friday that its extended COVID-19 testing measures will include testing players during their bye weeks.

According to ESPN, the NFL informed teams of the change in a memo after reaching an agreement with the NFL Players Association. As a result, players and coaches will not be permitted to leave their teams' cities during their bye week.

The changes come after the scheduled Week 4 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans was postponed because multiple Titans players and personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

In an effort to prevent another outbreak like the reported 13 cases in the Titans organization, the NFL added a rule that states any player or coach who misses a daily test without authorization during the bye week must have five negative PCR tests taken over five days before being permitted to enter the team facility, per ESPN.

Also, any player who misses a test without permission from the NFL Management Council and the NFLPA will be fined $50,000 for the first missed test, suspended one game for a second missed test and receive additional punishments for three or more missed tests, including potential additional suspensions.

Prior to the Titans' outbreak, the only NFL player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since the regular season started was Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell entering Week 3. Players placed on the list have either tested positive or been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, however, teams are not permitted to disclose which players have tested positive as part of the league's agreement with the NFLPA.

The NBA and NHL had no positive tests when they finished their seasons thanks to a bubble concept, while MLB had to navigate around multiple outbreaks within organizations during its regular season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Like MLB, the NFL does not use a bubble and requires teams to travel, which heightens the possibility of players contracting COVID-19.

With the NFL opting to postpone this week's Titans vs. Steelers game, both teams are on a bye in Week 4. The league announced that the game between Tennessee and Pittsburgh will now be played in Week 7.