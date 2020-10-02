    Steve Smith Rips Jets' Gregg Williams: His Defense Is 'About That BS'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams looks on before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins won 26-18. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

    Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. doesn't think too highly of New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. 

    Smith, who currently works as an NFL Network television analyst, said Williams' defense is "about that BS" after the Jets were called for six personal fouls in Thursday's 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. 

    Here's the full quote from Smith, via USA Today's Chris Bumbaca:

    "What I'm talking about is straight Gregg Williams. Wherever he goes, the nonsense follows. That's how he runs his defense and that's how he does it, straight up. I'm not saying you have to believe me. ... That's what he's done. That's who he is. That's what he preaches.

    "That's what he wants his players on defense to be. ... His defense is about that BS. That's how he coaches them. That's how he influences them." 

    When the game ended, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was heard telling his team to go "right to the f--king locker room" instead of staying on the field for the customary postgame handshake. 

    Fangio told reporters afterward that people on the Broncos sideline were "getting pissed" about some of the personal fouls that occurred late in the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Williams is in his second season as Jets defensive coordinator. The 62-year-old is best known for implementing a bounty system from 2009 to 2011 that would reward players for injuring opposing players when he was with the New Orleans Saints.   

