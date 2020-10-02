Report: Texans vs. Vikings Set After Zero Positive COVID-19 Tests in Minnesota

David Dermer/Associated Press

Sunday's Week 4 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans will reportedly move forward as scheduled, as no Vikings have tested positive for COVID-19 following last week's clash with the Tennessee Titans, who've dealt with a coronavirus outbreak this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the update Friday.

The NFL sent a memo to teams Friday that states daily COVID-19 testing will be extended "until further notice" and that players and coaches must remain in their team's home city for testing during a bye week, with punishments for those who don't follow protocol:

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday the team had continued to prepare to face the Texans in hopes of playing Sunday.

"This happened, unfortunately, to us, not because of us," Zimmer told reporters. "It is what it is. We have to deal with it. They told us all along there was going to be positive tests and so on and so forth as we go throughout the season. For us to be able to get through—hopefully we get through this week—and play the game kind of shows we can get through it."

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported the Vikings will be tested before the game Sunday as an "extra layer of precaution" before kickoff against the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

It's a critical game for Minnesota, whose playoff chances have taken a major hit after losses to the Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers to open the campaign.

The Texans are also 0-3 after starting the season with the NFL's toughest schedule against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Houston is a four-point favorite in Sunday's game, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday barring any COVID-19 complications before game day.