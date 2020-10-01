Steelers vs. Titans Rescheduled for Later in Season After 2 More COVID Diagnoses

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The NFL will reschedule the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game for later this season after two more members of the Titans tested positive for COVID-19.

Per an official statement from the league, Titans facilities will remain closed with no team activities "until further notice" after an additional player and personnel member tested positive for the coronavirus:

Even though the Steelers don't currently have a game scheduled this weekend, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported the team is "not immediately turning this into a 'bye' week' and will practice as scheduled on Thursday.

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward took to Twitter to express his frustration at not knowing what's going on:

Thursday's testing results bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Titans organization to 11.

The NFL announced Tuesday that three Titans players and five personnel members tested positive. A fourth player was confirmed to have tested positive Wednesday.

Tennesse placed defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, tight end Tommy Hudson and outside linebacker Kamalei Correa on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Being placed on the list can mean they either tested positive for the virus or had contact with someone who has tested positive.

The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans in Week 3, are hoping to return to their facilities Thursday and play Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after returning zero positive COVID-19 tests in the past few days.

The NFL said in a statement released yesterday it was hoping to reschedule the Steelers-Titans game for "either Monday or Tuesday" depending on results of additional testing and contact tracing.