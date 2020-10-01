    Steelers vs. Titans Rescheduled for Later in Season After 2 More COVID Diagnoses

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    The NFL will reschedule the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game for later this season after two more members of the Titans tested positive for COVID-19. 

    Per an official statement from the league, Titans facilities will remain closed with no team activities "until further notice" after an additional player and personnel member tested positive for the coronavirus:

    Even though the Steelers don't currently have a game scheduled this weekend, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported the team is "not immediately turning this into a 'bye' week' and will practice as scheduled on Thursday. 

    Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward took to Twitter to express his frustration at not knowing what's going on:   

    Thursday's testing results bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Titans organization to 11. 

    The NFL announced Tuesday that three Titans players and five personnel members tested positive. A fourth player was confirmed to have tested positive Wednesday. 

    Tennesse placed defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, tight end Tommy Hudson and outside linebacker Kamalei Correa on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Being placed on the list can mean they either tested positive for the virus or had contact with someone who has tested positive.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans in Week 3, are hoping to return to their facilities Thursday and play Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after returning zero positive COVID-19 tests in the past few days.

    The NFL said in a statement released yesterday it was hoping to reschedule the Steelers-Titans game for "either Monday or Tuesday" depending on results of additional testing and contact tracing.

    Related

      PIT, TEN Won't Play in Week 4

      NFL is rescheduling Steelers-Titans game to later in the season after more positive COVID-19 tests in Tennessee

      NFL logo
      NFL

      PIT, TEN Won't Play in Week 4

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Consensus Week 4 NFL Picks ✅

      Our @BR_Gridiron experts pick every game this week against the spread

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Consensus Week 4 NFL Picks ✅

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens Pay Marlon Humphrey 🤑

      Baltimore give All-Pro CB a 5-yr, $98.75M extension to keep him with team for next seven years (Schefter)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Pay Marlon Humphrey 🤑

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

      @GDavenport helps owners with their toughest lineup decisions this week

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report