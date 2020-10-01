French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic Advances to 3rd Round, Karolina Pliskova Upset

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Day five of the 2020 French Open was highlighted by Novak Djokovic easily advancing to the third round and Karolina Pliskova suffering a major upset on the women's side.

Since being disqualified from the U.S. Open in the fourth round, Djokovic has been riding a wave of momentum. The 33-year-old, who defeated Ricardas Berankis on Thursday, has won seven straight matches dating back to the Italian Open and hasn't dropped a set during this stretch.

The women's bracket looks to be wide open after Thursday's results. No. 2 seed Pliskova was sent home in straight sets by Jelena Ostapenko. She becomes the fourth top-10 seed to fall in the first two rounds.

Serena Williams (No. 6) withdrew from the tournament on Wednesday because of an injury. Johanna Konta (No. 9) lost in the first round to Coco Gauff and Victoria Azarenka (No. 10) was defeated by Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the second round.

Men's Singles

No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini def. Lloyd Harris 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Roberto Carballes Baena def. No. 9 Denis Shapovalov 7-5, (5)6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 8-6

No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut def. Attila Balazs 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

No. 13 Andrey Rublev def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

No. 15 Karen Khachanov def. Jiri Vesely 6-1, (4)6-7, 7-6 (9-7), 7-6(2)

No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Guido Pella 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov def. Andrej Martin 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-1

No. 20 Cristian Garin def. Marc Polmans (5)6-7, 6-2, 7-6(3), 6-4



Kevin Anderson def. No. 22 Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

Daniel Altmaier def. No. 30 Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3

Marton Fucsovics def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(2), 6-3, 7-5

Daniel Elahi Galan def. Tennys Sandgren 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

Aljaz Bedene def. Nikola Milojevic 7-5, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6

Women's Singles

Jelena Ostapenko def. No. 2 Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2

No. 4 Sofia Kenin def. Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 7 Petra Kvitova def. Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3

No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka def. Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (8-6), 6-0

No. 11 Garbine Muguruza def. Kristyna Pliskova 6-3, 6-2

No. 13 Petra Martic def. Veronika Kudermetova (1)6-7, 7-5, 6-3

Fiona Ferro def. No. 14 Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Paula Badosa def. No. 29 Sloane Stephens 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

No. 30 Ons Jabeur def. Nao Hibino 7-6(4), 6-4

Clara Burel def. Kaja Juvan 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

Laura Siegemund def. Julia Goerges 1-6, 6-1, 6-3

Shuai Zhang def. Alize Cornet 6-4, 7-6(3)

Irina Bara def. Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1, 4-0 (Retired)

Patricia Maria Tig def. Christina McHale 6-4, 6-3

Danielle Collins def. Clara Tauson 6-2, 6-3

Leylah Fernandez def. Polona Hercog 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Thiago Monteiro def. Marcos Giron 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-1

Recap

Djokovic completely overwhelmed the unranked Berankis en route to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win that took 83 minutes.

Djokovic had a 10-0 advantage over Berankis in aces and a 6-0 edge in break points won. His first-serve success rate (36-of-38) was also another key edge that the No. 2 seed had over his opponent.

Next up for Djokovic is a matchup with unranked Daniel Elahi Galan in the third round on Saturday morning.

Galan has put together a nice run with two victories in his first appearance at the French Open, but Djokovic will represent a significant step up in competition from Cameron Norrie and Tennys Sandgren.

Pliskova's loss will go down as an upset because Ostapenko entered the tournament unseeded, but this was a one-sided match from the first serve.

Ostapenko needed just 69 minutes to dispatch the No. 2 seed. She had a 27-9 edge in winners and won five of her nine break-point chances.

There were some indications in the first round that Pliskova wasn't playing at her best. She lost a first-set tiebreaker to Mayar Sherif before taking the final two sets to advance.

Ostapenko isn't your average unseeded second-round opponent. She is only 23, a former winner of the French Open (2017) and has shown signs of returning to the form that previously made her a top-five player in the WTA rankings.

In her final tournament of 2019, Ostapenko defeated the top two seeds—Elise Mertens, Julia Goerges—en route to winning the Luxembourg Open. The Latvian star has had Pliskova's number with three wins in their last four head-to-head matchups.

There was also a top-10 upset on the men's side, with ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov dropping a five-set marathon to Roberto Carballes Baena.

Shapovalov cost himself in the decisive fifth set by committing 31 of his 106 total unforced errors. He also had three double-faults. The 21-year-old served for the match two different times but was unable to close the door.



This marks the second straight five-set loss for Shapovalov in grand slam tournaments. He was defeated by Pablo Carreno Busta in the U.S. Open quarterfinal.