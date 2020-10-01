NFL Week 4 Picks: Vegas Odds, Props and Predictions Before Thursday Night

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Another week of NFL action is upon us. The New York Jets and Denver Broncos are set to kick off Week 4 on Thursday night in a game in which both teams will be seeking their first victory of 2020.

Week 4 will possibly conclude with a Monday night doubleheader. The Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers are set to face off that evening, but the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans tilt could take place then as well. According to Andrew Marchland of the New York Post, the rescheduled game will be played either Monday or Tuesday:

In between the bookends, fans will be treated to several thrilling contests. How will things play out in Week 4? Let's make some predictions and run down the latest lines, props and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 4 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Denver Broncos (+1, 41) at New York Jets: 22-20 NY Jets

Seattle Seahawks (-6.5 53) at Miami Dolphins: 33-26 Seattle

Cleveland Browns (+4.5, 56) at Dallas Cowboys: 35-28 Dallas

Los Angeles Chargers (+7, 43) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 28-20 Tampa Bay

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 43) at Chicago Bears: 27-22 Indianapolis

Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 51.5) at Carolina Panthers: 36-30 Arizona

Minnesota Vikings (+4.5, 54.5) at Houston Texans: 30-28 Houston

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 49) at Cincinnati Bengals: 24-23 Jacksonville

Baltimore Ravens (-13, 45.5) at Washington Football Team: 33-17 Baltimore

New Orleans Saints (-4, 55) at Detroit Lions: 26-20 New Orleans

New York Giants (+13, 48) at Los Angeles Rams: 44-24 Los Angeles

Buffalo Bills (-3, 52.5) at Las Vegas Raiders: 23-20 Buffalo

New England Patriots (+7, 53) at Kansas City Chiefs: 27-23 Kansas City

Philadelphia Eagles (+7, 46) at San Francisco 49ers: 32-22 San Francisco

Pittsburgh Steelers (N/A) at Tennessee Titans: 27-26 Tennessee

Atlanta Falcons (+7.5, 56.5) at Green Bay Packers: 38-31 Green Bay

Melvin Gordon III OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Fans looking for Thursday night props might want to home in on this one involving Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III. The over/under for his rushing yards is currently a modest 60.5, and it feels likely that he'll reach the over.

Gordon has not been heavily utilized to this point in 2020—he had just eight carries in Week 3—but he may have to be the centerpiece of the Denver offense Thursday. The Broncos have decided to turn to unproven quarterback Brett Rypien on a short week, which may limit what they can do in the passing game.

Denver hasn't even ruled out the possibility of using both Rypien and Jeff Driskel, who was benched last Sunday.

"We'll just see how the game unfolds,'' head coach Vic Fangio said, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "We may change it up a few times."

Denver should ride Gordon fairly heavily against a Jets defense that ranks 24th against the run. Workload alone should get him to 61 yards.

Atlanta Falcons (+4.5) at Green Bay Packers, First Half

Based on what we've seen through the first three weeks, it feels unlikely that the Falcons will go into Lambeau and come out with a win over the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has played like one of the most dominant teams in football, while the Falcons have just experienced back-to-back second-half collapses.

However, Atlanta has played well in each of the last two games—in the first half. Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, The Falcons led 29-10 at halftime. Against the Chicago Bears last week, they led 16-10 at the break.

Will the Falcons own a lead over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers after two quarters? Perhaps not, but there's a good chance they'll be within a couple of points.

While Green Bay has been solid defensively, it does not possess a shut-down defensive unit. The Packers rank 21st in points allowed, and the Falcons possess the offensive firepower—with players like Calvin Ridley, Todd Gurley and Julio Jones, if healthy—to keep pace on the scoreboard, at least for a while.

Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team OVER 2.5 First-Half Touchdowns

The Baltimore Ravens got embarrassed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. That isn't going to happen to them a second week in a row. While the Washington Football Team has some defensive talent—especially up front—expect Baltimore to come out scoring fast and furiously.

While Washington's defensive line can get after the quarterback, it isn't a brick wall against the run. The Cleveland Browns, for example, rushed for 158 yards against Washington during their Week 3 victory.

Baltimore ranks 15th in yards allowed per run play and 22nd overall against the run.

Between Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore has the ground firepower to punish the Washington D. Don't be surprised if the Ravens rattle off three first-half touchdowns by themselves as they look to erase the stink of Monday night's blowout.

If Dwayne Haskins and the Washington offense can get a little something going against Baltimore's 26th-ranked pass defense, this one could reach three first-half touchdowns in a hurry.