    NFL Week 4 Picks: Vegas Odds, Props and Predictions Before Thursday Night

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Another week of NFL action is upon us. The New York Jets and Denver Broncos are set to kick off Week 4 on Thursday night in a game in which both teams will be seeking their first victory of 2020.

    Week 4 will possibly conclude with a Monday night doubleheader. The Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers are set to face off that evening, but the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans tilt could take place then as well. According to Andrew Marchland of the New York Post, the rescheduled game will be played either Monday or Tuesday:

    In between the bookends, fans will be treated to several thrilling contests. How will things play out in Week 4? Let's make some predictions and run down the latest lines, props and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook.

           

    NFL Week 4 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

    Denver Broncos (+1, 41) at New York Jets: 22-20 NY Jets

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Seattle Seahawks (-6.5 53) at Miami Dolphins: 33-26 Seattle

    Cleveland Browns (+4.5, 56) at Dallas Cowboys: 35-28 Dallas

    Los Angeles Chargers (+7, 43) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 28-20 Tampa Bay

    Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 43) at Chicago Bears: 27-22 Indianapolis

    Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 51.5) at Carolina Panthers: 36-30 Arizona

    Minnesota Vikings (+4.5, 54.5) at Houston Texans: 30-28 Houston

    Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 49) at Cincinnati Bengals: 24-23 Jacksonville

    Baltimore Ravens (-13, 45.5) at Washington Football Team: 33-17 Baltimore

    New Orleans Saints (-4, 55) at Detroit Lions: 26-20 New Orleans

    New York Giants (+13, 48) at Los Angeles Rams: 44-24 Los Angeles

    Buffalo Bills (-3, 52.5) at Las Vegas Raiders: 23-20 Buffalo

    New England Patriots (+7, 53) at Kansas City Chiefs: 27-23 Kansas City

    Philadelphia Eagles (+7, 46) at San Francisco 49ers: 32-22 San Francisco

    Pittsburgh Steelers (N/A) at Tennessee Titans: 27-26 Tennessee

    Atlanta Falcons (+7.5, 56.5) at Green Bay Packers: 38-31 Green Bay

        

    Melvin Gordon III OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards

    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    Fans looking for Thursday night props might want to home in on this one involving Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III. The over/under for his rushing yards is currently a modest 60.5, and it feels likely that he'll reach the over.

    Gordon has not been heavily utilized to this point in 2020—he had just eight carries in Week 3—but he may have to be the centerpiece of the Denver offense Thursday. The Broncos have decided to turn to unproven quarterback Brett Rypien on a short week, which may limit what they can do in the passing game.

    Denver hasn't even ruled out the possibility of using both Rypien and Jeff Driskel, who was benched last Sunday.

    "We'll just see how the game unfolds,'' head coach Vic Fangio said, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "We may change it up a few times."

    Denver should ride Gordon fairly heavily against a Jets defense that ranks 24th against the run. Workload alone should get him to 61 yards.

        

    Atlanta Falcons (+4.5) at Green Bay Packers, First Half

    Based on what we've seen through the first three weeks, it feels unlikely that the Falcons will go into Lambeau and come out with a win over the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has played like one of the most dominant teams in football, while the Falcons have just experienced back-to-back second-half collapses.

    However, Atlanta has played well in each of the last two games—in the first half. Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, The Falcons led 29-10 at halftime. Against the Chicago Bears last week, they led 16-10 at the break.

    Will the Falcons own a lead over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers after two quarters? Perhaps not, but there's a good chance they'll be within a couple of points.

    While Green Bay has been solid defensively, it does not possess a shut-down defensive unit. The Packers rank 21st in points allowed, and the Falcons possess the offensive firepower—with players like Calvin Ridley, Todd Gurley and Julio Jones, if healthy—to keep pace on the scoreboard, at least for a while.

        

    Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team OVER 2.5 First-Half Touchdowns

    The Baltimore Ravens got embarrassed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. That isn't going to happen to them a second week in a row. While the Washington Football Team has some defensive talent—especially up front—expect Baltimore to come out scoring fast and furiously.

    While Washington's defensive line can get after the quarterback, it isn't a brick wall against the run. The Cleveland Browns, for example, rushed for 158 yards against Washington during their Week 3 victory.

    Baltimore ranks 15th in yards allowed per run play and 22nd overall against the run.

    Between Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore has the ground firepower to punish the Washington D. Don't be surprised if the Ravens rattle off three first-half touchdowns by themselves as they look to erase the stink of Monday night's blowout.

    If Dwayne Haskins and the Washington offense can get a little something going against Baltimore's 26th-ranked pass defense, this one could reach three first-half touchdowns in a hurry.  

    Related

      Kamara: 'Don't Give a Damn' About Criticism of Drew Brees

      'Drew’s proven to be one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks year in and year out'

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kamara: 'Don't Give a Damn' About Criticism of Drew Brees

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Hopkins on Playing in Carolina

      DeAndre hates seeing ‘old plantations with the Hopkins name ... Hopefully, one day I can buy all those plantations’

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Hopkins on Playing in Carolina

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Hester Rips Cutler as a Leader

      ‘The best QB when it comes to accuracy, power, knowledge. ... When it comes to leadership—the worst.’ Watch Untold Stories🎥

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Hester Rips Cutler as a Leader

      B/R Gridiron
      via Facebook

      PIT, TEN to Play Mon. or Tues.

      Steelers and Titans will play either Monday or Tuesday of this coming week after announcing postponement

      NFL logo
      NFL

      PIT, TEN to Play Mon. or Tues.

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report