    Report: Marlins' Starling Marte Diagnosed with Broken Hand After Injury vs. Cubs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2020

    A member of the Miami Marlins staff and manager Don Mattingly, right, lead Starling Marte (6) away after Marte was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Marte left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of their National League Wild Card Series didn't bring all good news for the Miami Marlins

    Center fielder Starling Marte exited the game in the top of the ninth inning when he was hit by a Dan Winkler pitch. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers, he suffered a non-displaced fracture of his left pinkie.

    However, Passan wrote "There is optimism that Marte could continue playing through it."

    Monte Harrison entered the game for Marte as a pinch runner and finished in center field.

    He is a candidate to start Thursday's Game 2 if Marte does not play through it, although he slashed just .170/.235/.255 with one home run and three RBI in 32 games this season and is nowhere near the same offensive threat as Marte would be for the rest of the series.

    Miami acquired Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks via trade in August, and he helped stabilize its offense and lead it to the playoffs with four home runs, 13 RBI and five steals in 28 games.

    He was also excellent in Arizona this year and slashed .311/.384/.443 in 33 games.

    This is also the second consecutive game Marte had to leave because he was hit by a pitch. In Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Yankees, he left after Clarke Schmidt hit him with a pitch on the brim of his helmet.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Miami will face NL Cy Young candidate Yu Darvish in Game 2, so runs may be limited if Marte cannot play.

    Related

      Marlins continue to be a Cubs postseason nemesis, one win from advancing

      Miami Marlins logo
      Miami Marlins

      Marlins continue to be a Cubs postseason nemesis, one win from advancing

      FanSided
      via FanSided

      Report: Marlins' Starling Marte Fractured Finger

      Starling Marte suffered fractured pinky after HBP in Game 1, but there’s ‘optimism’ he could play through it

      Miami Marlins logo
      Miami Marlins

      Report: Marlins' Starling Marte Fractured Finger

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Correa Calls Out Astros Haters 😳

      ‘What are they gonna say now?’

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Correa Calls Out Astros Haters 😳

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Dickerson, Aguilar Power Marlins Past Cubs 5-1 in Game 1

      Miami Marlins logo
      Miami Marlins

      Dickerson, Aguilar Power Marlins Past Cubs 5-1 in Game 1

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report