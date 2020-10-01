NFL TV Schedule 2020: Week 4 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots' trip to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs highlights Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Along with the Chiefs, six other teams—the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans—are 3-0. Two of them are scheduled to play, though when exactly is now unknown.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Sunday's clash between the Steelers and Titans has been postponed. The NFL announced the game will be played Monday or Tuesday.

That decision has affected the broadcast map for Sunday's action. Check out the 506Sports map for the latest updates.

Week 4 NFL Schedule

Thursday

Denver Broncos at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Sunday

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Baltimore Ravens at Washington, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, NBC Sports)

Monday

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, Watch ESPN)

Chiefs Looking to Beat Another MVP

Monday night, Kansas City cruised to a 34-20 victory over 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. This weekend, the Chiefs host Newton—the 2015 league MVP—and the Patriots.

In three games, Newton has guided New England to a 2-1 record and accounted for six touchdowns. He's averaging 287.7 combined yards of total offense, and that versatility will be crucial against a Kansas City defense that frustrated Jackson all game.

The Chiefs surrendered just 97 yards on Jackson's 28 pass attempts, also sacking him four times.

However, the Kansas City defense may be without two key pieces.

Rookie cornerback L'Jarius Sneed will be unavailable because of a broken collarbone, and star defensive lineman Chris Jones is dealing with a groin injury.

But if he's healthy enough to play, the potential return of a veteran defensive lineman would only bolster the unit.

Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star noted pass-rusher Alex Okafor returned to practice Wednesday. He contributed on a sack and recorded two quarterback hits in Week 1 but hasn't played since then because of a hamstring injury.

No matter who's available, the Chiefs present a strong test because of their firepower on offense.

Newton must be ready for a high-scoring game. Though he's still adjusting to a new coordinator in Josh McDaniels, the pair have impressed Kansas City head coach Andy Reid.

"[McDaniels is] using every factor of Cam. I think Cam's enjoying that," he said, according to Doug Kyed of NESN. "They're playing really good football there."

And unless you reside in the home markets for Buffalo and Las Vegas, Newton's clash with Mahomes and Co. will be broadcast as the featured late-afternoon game of the day.

