Ravens' John Harbaugh: Coaches Can't Be Expected to Keep Mask Up at All Times

    Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh thinks it's unreasonable to expect head coaches to keep their masks on during entire games. 

    "To think in a three-hour heated competitive environment—especially when you're yelling, that your mask isn't going to fall down for 5 to 10 seconds—I don't think anybody could be held to that standard," Harbaugh said Wednesday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

    Harbaugh wore a Ravens-style neck gaiter during Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs and covered his mouth most of the night, but it was pulled down while yelling at an official during an exchange captured on the television broadcast. 

    The coach was still proud of his staff's precautions during games.

    "I don't think there is anybody better than us, me or our staff, from the beginning of the game to the end of the game," he said.

    The NFL has held coaches to strict COVID-19 protocols.

    Vic Fangio, Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carroll were all fined $100,000 while their teams were fined $250,000 for not complying in Week 2. Jon Gruden and Sean Payton were also fined for not wearing their masks throughout their games.

    According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the league intended to fine only the "most egregious violators," but expected 100 percent compliance after the first round of fines.

    The league then sent a memo Wednesday indicating it would increase punishment.

    "We will address lack of compliance with accountability measures that may include...suspensions and/or forfeiture of draft picks," the memo said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

