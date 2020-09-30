Clemson's Trevor Lawrence: 'Tanking for Trevor' Talk from NFL Fans Is 'Funny'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

While we're only three weeks into the 2020 NFL season, it's safe to say there are some pretty abysmal teams around the league.

There are six 0-3 teams and eight without a win, many of whom could take a long look at Trevor Lawrence if they get the No. 1 overall pick—so much so that their fanbases have already started donning fatigues to lead the "Tank for Trevor" brigade.

"I try to ignore it as much as possible," Lawrence told reporters of the talk. "Obviously, if you're on social media at all, you can't help but see some of it. It's just funny."

Football Outsiders currently lists the Denver Broncos as the likeliest team to land the No. 1 overall pick. Their current regime likes 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock, but it's overwhelmingly likely there will be a house cleaning if Denver's season spirals to worst-in-football status.

Of the five likeliest teams to land at No. 1, only the New York Giants seem like even a remote possibility to select someone other than Lawrence. Even then, it would likely depend on the Giants' decision-makers and their opinion of Daniel Jones. The Broncos, Washington, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers seem like mortal locks to take Lawrence at the top of the draft.

"It's a new team every week, so I don't think there's any real insight into what's going to happen," Lawrence said. "It's a long season—there have only been three games in the NFL and we're on our third game. I mean it's kind of interesting to see all the stuff that comes to me.

"It's funny. I don't take it too seriously. You can't really predict where you're going to go, what's going to happen, so all I can do is enjoy my time while I'm here, perform the best I can and enjoy where I'm at right now. We'll see next year what happens."