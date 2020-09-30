French Open 2020: Nadal's Win, Serena's Injury Highlight Wednesday's Results

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Day 4 of the 2020 French Open was notable even before any of the matches began.

Serena Williams announced she was withdrawing from the tournament because of an Achilles injury. The three-time French Open champion was scheduled to face Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round but instead said she is "more than likely" done playing in 2020 to give her body time to heal.

As for what happened on the court Wednesday, Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens were among the notable winners on the women's side. Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem advanced to the third round with straight-set victories in the men's portion of the bracket.

Here are the notable results from today's action at Roland Garros:

Women's Singles

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 1 Simona Halep def. Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 Elina Svitolina def. Renata Zarazua 6-3, 0-6, 6-2

No. 5 Kiki Bertens def. Sara Errani 7-6(5), 3-6, 9-7

Tsvetana Pironkova def. No. 6 Serena Williams (walkover)

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova def. No. 10 Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2

No. 16 Elise Mertens def. Kaia Kanepi 6-4, 7-5

Nadia Podoroska def. No. 23 Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

No. 27 Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Astra Sharma 6-3, 6-3

Barbora Krejcikova def. No. 32 Barbora Strycova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Eugenie Bouchard def. Daria Gavrilova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

Men's Singles

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 Dominic Thiem def. Jack Sock 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)

No. 6 Alexander Zverev def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4



No. 12 Diego Schwartzman def. Lorenzo Giustino 6-1, 7-5, 6-0

No. 16 Stan Wawrinka def. Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Sebastian Korda def. No. 21 John Isner 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Federico Coria def. No. 23 Benoit Paire 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

No. 27 Taylor Fritz def. Radu Albot 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

No. 28 Casper Ruud def. Tommy Paul 6-1, 1-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Full results available at the tournament's official site.

Halep's path to winning a second French Open title is becoming more favorable by the day. She needed 83 minutes to defeat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday and secure a spot in the third round. The women's No. 1 seed is 20-2 overall this year, including 16 consecutive victories.

Two of Halep's top potential challengers—Williams and Victoria Azarenka—were eliminated Wednesday. Williams' injury prevented her from continuing. Azarenka, who reached the U.S. Open final against Naomi Osaka two weeks ago, was upset by Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Schmiedlova's success stemmed in large part from her ability to shut down Azarenka's serve. The Slovakia native had a 4-0 advantage in break points and took advantage of her opponent's 38 unforced errors.

Third-ranked Elina Svitolina and No. 5 Kiki Bertens both struggled in their second-round matches, but they were able to survive and advance.

Svitolina won her first set 6-3 against Renata Zarazua, but all of the momentum shifted in the second set. Zarazua won on eight of 10 first-serve chances and went 3-of-10 on break points en route to a 6-0 win.

Svitolina also committed 16 unforced errors in the second set before rebounding to win the third. It wasn't a dominant closing statement, with just one ace and nine unforced errors, though she was able to do what was necessary to keep her hopes at Roland Garros alive.

Bertens' three-set victory over Sara Errani was overshadowed by an injury to the No. 5 seed and an angry outburst from her opponent after the match. Bertens was taken off the court in a wheelchair after her win because of a quad injury.

Per Meredith Cash of Business Insider, Errani "refused" to shake Bertens' hand following the match and accused her opponent of faking the injury.

"I don't like when somebody is 'playing' with me," Errani told reporters. "She left the court on a chair and now she is all good eating in the restaurant. I just saw her."

Bertens did collapse on the court for a few minutes after her victory before medical officials brought a wheelchair out for her. It's unclear how the injury might impact her moving forward. She's scheduled to play Katerina Siniakova in the third round Friday.

Things were much less dramatic on the men's side. Nadal eliminated Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 in a match that took less than two hours.

Playing on the clay at Roland Garros continues to agree with Nadal. The Spanish star is seeking his fourth straight win in this tournament. He's only lost three sets in 23 matches at the French Open dating back to 2017.

Nadal will go for his 24th consecutive French Open victory Friday against Stefano Travaglia.

Riding the momentum after his U.S. Open win, Dominic Thiem is hoping to get a third straight match with Nadal in the French Open final. The No. 3 seed was pushed late against Jack Sock but came back from a 3-6 deficit to win in a tiebreak and advance to the third round.