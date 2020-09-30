Fantasy Football Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

As we head into the fourth week of the 2020 NFL season, it's as important as ever for fantasy managers to be cognizant of their roster options. While we haven't yet reached bye-week season, injuries and unexpected real-world roles have made it impossible to simply ride the same lineup from week to week.

With many key injuries around the league, working the waiver wire is a must.

Unfortunately for some managers, picking up just one player off the wire might not be enough. If you had a roster headlined by Christian McCaffrey, Julio Jones, Deebo Samuel and Phillip Lindsay in Week 3, you were in deep trouble.

This is where deep sleepers come into play. If you have multiple roster slots to fill, getting value with your second or third waiver claim will be key. We'll dive into some potentially valuable deep sleepers here, but first, let's run down the top 40 point-per-reception (PPF) Flex plays for Week 4.

Week 4 Flex Cheat Sheet

1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

2. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

4. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

7. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

9. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

10. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

13. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

14. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

15. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

16. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

18. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

19. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

20. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

21. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

22. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

23. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

24. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

26. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

27. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

28. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

30. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

31. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

32. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

33. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

34. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

35. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

36. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos

37. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

38. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

39. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

40. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

Deep Sleepers to Target

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami Dolphins

Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers

Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team

Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis Colts

If you're streaming your quarterbacks this season or are looking to replace a struggling signal-caller like Carson Wentz, Ryan Fitzpatrick might be the deep sleeper for you.

The Miami Dolphins' bearded bomber has produced strong fantasy numbers in each of the past two weeks. He had 328 passing yards and two touchdowns in Week 2 and 160 passing yards, 38 rushing yards and three total scores in Week 3.

This week, Fitzpatrick has a prime fantasy matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. No team has allowed more passing yards this season than Seattle, which is making a long road trip to play in Miami. The Seahawks' potent offense, led by early MVP candidate Russell Wilson, should keep the Dolphins in pass mode too.

While we may see a couple of turnovers from Fitzpatrick as he tries to keep pace with Wilson, he should have another strong stat line by the final whistle. He is rostered in only 10 percent of Yahoo leagues and 8 percent of ESPN leagues.

Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks

John Froschauer/Associated Press

We'll stay in the Miami-Seattle matchup to examine Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde. While Hyde isn't quite as deep a sleeper as Fitzpatrick—he's rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues and 14 percent of ESPN leagues—he might be an even better long-term option.

Seahawks starter Chris Carson is dealing with a knee strain that resulted from a dirty play by Dallas Cowboys defender Trysten Hill. Carson could miss extended time.

"We'll just have to see how that goes," head coach Pete Carroll told ESPN 710 Seattle (h/t Lindsey Wisniewski of NBC Sports Northwest).

With Carson out, Hyde could see a sizeable increase in rushing opportunities in Week 4 and beyond. This week, he'll face a Miami defense that ranks just 25th against the run.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

While the Jacksonville Jaguars struggled against the Dolphins in Week 3, they were far more competitive in the first two weeks than most expected. They defeated the Indianapolis Colts and narrowly lost to the now 3-0 Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville has stayed in games because of quarterback Gardner Minshew II. He has thrown for 787 yards with six touchdowns, three interceptions and a 101.3 passer rating.

Rookie wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. has quickly become one of Minshew's favorite and most reliable targets. He's been targeted 14 times, according to Pro Football Reference, and has caught 11 balls for 105 yards and a touchdown.

With wideout DJ Chark Jr. only just returning from a chest injury, Shenault should be a significant piece of the passing attack this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Consider him a mid-level Flex play who should see a half-dozen targets or more against an inconsistent Cincinnati defense.

Shenault is rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues and 47 percent of ESPN leagues.

*Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros.