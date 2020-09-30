Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

It has been an eventful NFL season, and fantasy managers are already feeling some serious bumps in the road. Injuries are piling up, entire teams are cautiously switching to remote work and all that's left to do is strap in a little tighter.

Whether you're at 3-0 or 0-3, it's a long season, and you need to remain engaged when maneuvering through each coming week. For Week 4, we're looking at the top starters at each skill position in a 12-team standard league, along with one sleeper with major upside at each spot.

As always, keep those Twitter feeds and app alerts flowing, for player availabilities are subject to change as we near Thursday and Sunday.

QB Rankings

1. Russell Wilson, SEA (at MIA)

2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at WAS)

3. Kyler Murray, ARI (at CAR)

4. Josh Allen, BUF (at LV)

5. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. NE)

6. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. CLE)

7. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. ATL)

8. Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. MIN)

9. Jared Goff, LAR (vs. NYG)

10. Matt Ryan, ATL (at GB)

11. Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA (vs. SEA)

12. Baker Mayfield, CLE (at DAL)

QB Sleeper: Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. JAX)

Over the past two games, Joe Burrow has thrown the ball 105 times, connecting on 64.8 percent of those attempts with 628 yards and five touchdowns without a single interception. In Week 4, Burrow faces the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have given up 64 points over their last two matches.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins so comfortably dominated the Jaguars in Week 3 that the veteran gunslinger didn't need to throw the ball more than 20 times. If Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals are able to do the same, the rookie signal-caller might not get his big day.

But the Bengals aren't great, and this clash may bode well for each team's quarterback. Considering Burrow's receiving weapons and recent volume, he could enjoy major production.

RB Rankings

1. Alvin Kamara, NO (at DET)

2. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at HOU)

3. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. ATL)

4. Kenyan Drake, ARI (at CAR)

5. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. CLE)

6. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at CHI)

7. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. PIT)

8. James Robinson, JAX (at CIN)

9. Melvin Gordon, DEN (at NYJ)

10. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. BUF)

11. Miles Sanders, PHI (at SF)

12. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. NE)

13. Nick Chubb, CLE (at DAL)

14. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. JAX)

15. James Conner, PIT (at TEN)

16. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at TB)

17. Devin Singletary, BUF (at LV)

18. David Montgomery, CHI (vs. IND)

19. Mike Davis, CAR (vs. ARI)

20. Todd Gurley, ATL (at GB)

21. David Johnson, HOU (vs. MIN)

22. Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. NYG)

23. Jerick McKinnon, SF (vs. PHI)

24. Mark Ingram, BAL (at WAS)

RB Sleeper: Carlos Hyde, SEA (at MIA)

One of those weeklong uncertainties, fantasy managers will need to monitor Chris Carson's health before locking Carlos Hyde into their lineups. But Carson appears likely to remain sidelined by the knee sprain he suffered in Week 3, making Hyde an immediate candidate to fly above FantasyPros' consensus RB36 ranking.

Last season, Hyde totaled 1,000-plus yards for the Houston Texans as their lead back. The versatile runner has shown some juice in 2020 as well, making him an excellent play if he receives the majority of the Seattle Seahawks' backfield volume against the Dolphins.

Miami gave up 217 rushing yards in Week 1, 112 in Week 2, and although they only gave up 72 on the ground in Week 3, they did allow the Jaguars' James Robinson to find the end zone twice and add on 83 yards through the air. Hyde may not be as dangerous as he once was, but he could have a fantastic week if Seattle plays it safe with Carson's injury.

WR Rankings

1. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at CAR)

2. Calvin Ridley, ATL (at GB)

3. Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. IND)

4. Adam Thielen, MIN (at HOU)

5. Davante Adams, GB (vs. ATL)

6. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at LV)

7. DK Metcalf, SEA (at MIA)

8. Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. NE)

9. Robert Woods, LAR (vs. NYG)

10. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (at DAL)

11. Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. CLE)

12. Mike Evans, TB (vs. LAC)

13. DJ Moore, CAR (vs. ARI)

14. Kenny Golladay, DET (vs. NO)

15. Keenan Allen, LAC (at TB)

16. DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. SEA)

17. Will Fuller V, HOU (vs. MIN)

18. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at TEN)

19. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. JAX)

20. Darius Slayton, NYG (at LAR)

21. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at MIA)

22. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. BAL)

23. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. NYG)

24. Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. CLE)

WR Sleeper: Justin Jefferson, MIN (at HOU)

Like Hyde, Justin Jefferson's status will need to be monitored as the week progresses given the Minnesota Vikings' proximity to the Tennessee Titans and subsequent pause on in-person practice. But should Jefferson and the Vikings play in Week 4, the rookie receiver could replicate some of his Week 3 success.

After being drafted in 2020's first round, it took a few games for Jefferson to supplant Olabisi Johnson in the depth chart as the team's No. 2 wide receiver behind Adam Thielen. But Jefferson did so in Week 3 and proceeded to put up Minnesota's best performance from a receiver in the process.

While matching Week 3's team-leading nine targets, seven receptions, 175 yards and receiving touchdown might be a tall task, Jefferson's new role should mean quality production against a Houston Texans team that has holes on defense but can keep up the pace on offense.

TE Rankings

1. Mark Andrews, BAL (at WAS)

2. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. NE)

3. Zach Ertz, PHI (at SF)

4. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. NYG)

5. Noah Fant, DEN (at NYJ)

6. George Kittle, SF (vs. PHI)

7. Hayden Hurst, ATL (at GB)

8. Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. SEA)

9. Darren Waller, LV (vs. BUF)

10. Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. PIT)

11. TJ Hockenson, DET (vs. NO)

12. Evan Engram, NYG (at LAR)

TE Sleeper: Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. BAL)

It's somewhat comparable to the Joe Mixon situation, but on a much smaller scale. Mixon is getting the volume you want out of a top-tier running back, just not the yardage or touchdowns. Thomas is legitimately getting high-end volume for a tight end, but it hasn't translated into big scores.

Through three weeks, Thomas hasn't received fewer than seven targets in a game. Unfortunately, he also hasn't eclipsed 40 receiving yards in a contest and has only scored one touchdown. Dwayne Haskins' sophomore campaign has not been inspiring, but no fantasy manager could be faulted for hoping that Thomas' volume may mean something.

Haskins hasn't been great at throwing the football, but he will have to sling it a lot against a Baltimore Ravens team fresh off a disappointing performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on national television. With Lamar Jackson running up the score, this could be the final, definitive chance for Haskins and Thomas to prove that their chemistry has progressed.