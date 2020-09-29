Report: NFL Considering Monday Night Contingency Plan for Steelers vs. Titans

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The NFL has discussed a plan to move the Week 4 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the NFL is still aiming to stage the game Sunday.

The league announced earlier three Titans players and five staffers tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to shutter its facilities.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Titans' doors will be closed until Saturday, with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo providing more information:

Moving Tennessee's encounter with Pittsburgh to Monday would at least allow the players to have an extra day to prepare.

Rescheduling entirely would be the optimal solution, but the Titans and Steelers don't share a bye week. The former is off in Week 7, and the latter gets a break in Week 8. Lining up those windows would require altering a third team's schedule.

For now, the Titans and Steelers will meet Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium. The Titans announced plans to fill the venue up to 10 percent of its full capacity (69,143).

A Monday night kickoff would set up a doubleheader with the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers, which is slated for an 8:15 p.m. ET start.