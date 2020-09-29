Former Titans DT Albert Haynesworth Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Frederick Breedon/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth was arrested Monday in Cleveland, Tennessee, on charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend.

Per WTVC, Brittany Jackson, a former Tennessee women's basketball player, told police Haynesworth drove to the home where she resides with her boyfriend after he threatened them. Jackson said Haynesworth did not physically harm them, but police said he was arrested on domestic violence charges because of the alleged threats and because both Jackson and her boyfriend feared physical harm.

According to police, Haynesworth was arrested after refusing to comply with officer demands to stop yelling and cursing at the couple.

Jackson and Haynesworth have a son together. The former Pro Bowler has alleged Jackson repeatedly physically harmed him and used racial slurs during their relationship, an allegation she has denied.

Haynesworth and Jackson both have arrest records, which include assault charges, in unrelated incidents.