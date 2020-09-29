Week 4 NFL Picks: Over-Under Projections, Odds Advice and Line Spreads

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up Week 3 with a dominant performance against the previously white-hot Baltimore Ravens. While their win wasn't a shock by any means, the Chiefs were considered underdogs. That won't be the case in Week 4, even though they have a tough matchup with the New England Patriots.

The Ravens, meanwhile, have a prime opportunity to bounce back against the struggling Washington Football Team. If they lose for the second consecutive week, it will be a shocker.

Here, you'll find a look at those matchups, plus the other 14 that lie ahead in Week 4, along with the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook and the predictions for every game.

NFL Week 4 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Denver Broncos (+2.5, 40) at New York Jets: 22-20 Denver

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Seattle Seahawks (-6.5 54) at Miami Dolphins: 33-26 Seattle

Cleveland Browns (+4.5, 55) at Dallas Cowboys: 30-28 Dallas

Los Angeles Chargers (+7.5, 45) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 28-20 Tampa Bay

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 45) at Chicago Bears: 27-22 Indianapolis

Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 52) at Carolina Panthers: 36-30 Arizona

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5, 47.5) at Tennessee Titans: 27-26 Tennessee

Minnesota Vikings (+4, 51.5) at Houston Texans: 30-27 Houston

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 47.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: 24-23 Jacksonville

Baltimore Ravens (-12.5, 47) at Washington Football Team: 33-17 Baltimore

New Orleans Saints (-4, 54) at Detroit Lions: 26-20 New Orleans

New York Giants (+13, 47.5) at Los Angeles Rams: 44-24 Los Angeles

Buffalo Bills (-3, 52.5) at Las Vegas Raiders: 23-20 Buffalo

New England Patriots (+7, 53.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: 31-25 Kansas City

Philadelphia Eagles (+7, 45) at San Francisco 49ers: 32-22 San Francisco

Atlanta Falcons (+7, 58) at Green Bay Packers: 38-31 Green Bay

Baltimore Ravens (-12.5) at Washington Football Team

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Ravens are one of the heaviest favorites of Week 4, and while it's usually wise to be wary of double-digit lines, this one feels like a pretty safe play. Washington is not going to gash the Baltimore defense the way that Kansas City did, and it's likely to actively help Baltimore.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been remarkably mistake-prone over the last couple of weeks—he had three interceptions and a fumble in Week 3—and Baltimore has the talent to capitalize.

While Washington's stout defensive front is capable of generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks, there are enough question marks at the second level to allow opposing rushing attacks to break free. The Cleveland Browns rushed for 215 yards against Washington last week en route to a 34-20 victory.

If the Browns can beat Washington by two scores via the run, the Ravens—who can attack with Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram II, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards—should be able to do the same.

New England Patriots (+7) at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are likely to have a much tougher time flustering the Patriots, though they should still be able to pull out the win at home. Last season, Kansas City took the head-to-head matchup by a touchdown.

This is where things get tricky. As great as Kansas City is, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a master at playing the matchups and making both weekly and in-game adjustments. It feels highly unlikely that New England will get flat-out blown out even here.

Prior to last season, New England won its previous to matchups against Kansas City.

As long as the line hovers around a touchdown, it's worth taking the Patriots and the points here. They lost by five two weeks ago in Seattle against a team that's just as offensively potent as Kansas City. They thrashed the Las Vegas Raiders by 16 despite getting a shaky performance from quarterback Cam Newton.

If the line drops to something in the five-point range, this may be one best left alone.

San Francisco 49ers (-7) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Something is wrong with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. He's been nearly as mistake-prone as Haskins—he has six interceptions to go with a mere three touchdown passes—though the Eagles won't consider showing him to the bench just yet.

"No, you don't go there," head coach Doug Pederson told 94 WIP Radio.

Having an unsteady and unconfident Wentz in the game is good news for the San Francisco 49ers, who are looking to survive a brutal rash of injuries. They had no trouble handling the New York Jets in Week 3, but Philadelphia isn't quite the pushover that New York is.

Still, the Eagles have struggled mightily and recently lost pass-catching tight end Dallas Goedert to an ankle fracture.

Add in a cross-country trip and the mental letdown of playing for a tie against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it could get ugly for the Eagles early. If this line stays in touchdown range, San Francisco should be a safe pick.