Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top 50 Players from Consensus Experts

Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top 50 Players from Consensus ExpertsSeptember 29, 2020
Week 4 in the NFL gives fans a fairly clear idea of which teams will be contenders, which will be pretenders and which should probably start looking forward to the draft.
This week's slate of games present quite a few favorable matchups for top fantasy performers, too. From leaky defenses for elite quarterbacks to pick apart and worn down defenses for top running backs and wid outs to sprint through, the potential for big points and dominant victories are there for your fantasy team.
These are the consensus top 50 players for Week 4, as determined by average score and resources from NFL Fantasy, Sporting News and Fantasy Football Calculator.
Week 4's Top 50 Fantasy Players
- Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (@ WAS)
- Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (@MIA)
- Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (vs. ATL)
- Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (vs. MIN)
- Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (vs. CLE)
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (vs. NE)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (@DET)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. BUF)
- Josh Allen, QB, BUF (@LV)
- Jared Goff, QB, LAR (vs. NYG)
- Kyler Murray, QB, ARI (at CAR)
- Drew Brees, QB, NO (@DET)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, MIA (vs. SEA)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (@HOU)
- Cam Newton, QB, NE (@KC)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (@ CAR)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (@ MIA)
- Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (@ GB)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (@GB)
- Matthew Stafford, QB, DET (vs. NO)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. ATL)
- Michael Thomas, WR, NO (@DET)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. CLE)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (@ DAL)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. ATL)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. NYG)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. NYG)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. NE)
- Joe Burrow, QB, CIN (vs. JAX)
- Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT (@ TEN)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. NE)
- Gardner Minshew, QB, JAX (@ CIN)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (@ GB)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (vs. SEA)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (@ LV)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (@ TEN)
- Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE (@ DAL)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (@ DAL)
- Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN (@ HOU)
- Teddy Bridgewater, QB, CAR (vs. ARI)
- Tom Brady, QB, TB (vs. LAC)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (@ TB)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. CLE)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC, (vs. NE)
- Carson Wentz, QB, PHI (@ SF)
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF (vs. PHI)
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (@GB)
- Mark Ingram, RB, BAL (@ WAS)
- Derek Carr, QB, LV (vs. BUF)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (@ MIA)
Topping the list is Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, arguably the most dynamic playmaker in the NFL.
A favorable matchup against a Washington Football Team that gives up an average of 19.83 points to opposing quarterbacks through the air, and another 22.70 on the ground, makes Jackson the most appealing player in fantasy this week.
A Points-Heavy Quarterback Duel
Ryan Fitzpatrick, typically a very shaky fantasy pickup, faces a Seattle defense Sunday that is far from The Legion of Boom.
Seattle is giving up the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in the league (28.65).
While Fitzpatrick is just as likely to provide the Seahawks an opportunity to get right on the defensive side of the ball, do not be surprised if The Beard is out there slinging the ball around to DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki.
Especially if the Dolphins find themselves in an early hole, courtesy of all-world QB (and early MVP favorite) Russell Wilson. Miami gives up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs, all but ensuring Wilson's career-best hot streak will continue at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon, which should allow Fitzpatrick to throw the ball more often in a high-scoring game.
Stop Sleeping on Aaron Rodgers
If the 0-3 Atlanta Falcons have not considered relieving head coach Dan Quinn of his duties before Week 4, they may do so after the trip to Green Bay to face a red-hot Aaron Rodgers, coming off a three-touchdown performance against the New Orleans Saints.
Rodgers, ranked eighth among fantasy quarterbacks on NFL.com, will look to exploit the worst passing defense in all of fantasy football.
Atlanta's porous pass defense is giving up an inconceivable average of 33.47 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and faces an all-timer who made Allen Lazard look like Davante Adams Sunday night in The Big Easy.
If Rodgers is on your squad, start him this week and get in the habit moving forward.
While A-Rod had a rather pedestrian 2019 (at least by his standards), he appears motivated by the drafting of quarterback Jordan Love and preseason chatter that his days as QB1 for the Packers may be coming to an end.
He is lighting up defenses in Year 2 of coach Matt LaFleur's system, and the hapless Falcons are, unfortunately for them, the latest stop on the Rodgers Revenge Tour.
Make him your starter this week and ride Stephen A. Smith's favorite BAAAAD MAN to a Week 4 win.