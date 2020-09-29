French Open 2020: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Tuesday's Draw

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

It may be the French Open, but this week hasn't exactly felt like the French Open. Postponed from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Grand Slam tennis tournament got underway on Sunday and is now several days into the action.

Dominic Thiem, who won the U.S. Open earlier this month, recently summed up the conditions at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, where players are dealing with not only the weather but new balls that have been implemented.

"It’s cold, it’s heavier, it’s more difficult," Thiem said, according to Matthew Futterman of the New York Times.

Still, it's the French Open, the third and final major tournament of 2020, which continued first-round play on Tuesday. And over the next two weeks, the world's top men's and women's players will continue to battle for Grand Slam titles.

If you've missed any of the action, here's how to catch up on Tuesday's play throughout the day, followed by some of the top storylines that have developed so far early in the tournament.

French Open Tuesday Information

TV: Tennis Channel (5 a.m.-3 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Replay TV Coverage: Tennis Channel (3 p.m.-1 a.m. ET)

Tournament Draws: Brackets are available at RolandGarros.com.

Early Tournament Storylines

Nadal Looking To Tie Federer's Record

While Rafael Nadal hasn't played a ton of tennis this year due to the pandemic, he got off to a strong start in the first round of the French Open. The 34-year-old Spaniard opened the tournament with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Egor Gerasimov on Monday.

Nadal didn't play in the U.S. Open earlier this month, so this is his first chance to win a major tournament since the Australian Open in January, when he lost in the quarterfinals. Nadal currently has 19 career Grand Slam titles, with his next tying Roger Federer for the most all time. Federer isn't playing in the French Open while recovering from knee surgery.

With his first victory, Nadal improved to 16-0 in the opening round at the French Open. And even though this year's tournament is different, it doesn't change the fact that Nadal has dominated the clay throughout his career.

"It is a different Roland Garros. Totally different than we are used to. ... But for me, this year is as special as every one at Roland Garros," Nadal said, according to ATPTour.com. "I am going to keep trying my best. I am happy to be in the second round [after] a good start."

Nadal will take on unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round on Wednesday.

Williams Starts Strong In Pursuit Of Record

Nadal isn't the only player looking to tie a record at this year's French Open. Serena Williams remains one shy of the all-time Grand Slam title mark of 24, held by Margaret Court. Williams has been at 23 since the 2017 Australian Open, as she's come up short in each of her past nine major tournaments.

But Williams is off to a strong start at the French Open despite the conditions. The 39-year-old American opened play with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-0 victory over Kristie Ahn in the first round on Monday. After a competitive first set, Williams ended the second set in much quicker fashion.

"I just need to play with more confidence, like I'm Serena,'' Williams said, according to ESPN.com.

After reaching the semifinals of the U.S. Open earlier this month, Williams will look to make a deeper run and win the title at Roland Garros. She returns to action Wednesday when she takes on unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round.

Will Gauff's First French Open Win Lead To Deep Run?

After losing in the first round of the U.S. Open, 16-year-old American Coco Gauff is now playing in the women's singles tournament at the French Open for the first time in her young career. And on Monday, she had quite the impressive debut.

Gauff notched a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 9-seeded Johanna Konta in the first round, marking her first victory at a Grand Slam event since reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open earlier this year. Gauff has yet to make it past the fourth round at a major tournament, but perhaps this is the start of a deep run at the French Open.

It was also Gauff's fourth win over a top-20 opponent, as she continues to prove that she can knock off some top players when she's playing at a high level.

"I wasn't really thinking about [the weight of the victory or opponent] on the court," Gauff said, according to ESPN's D'Arcy Maine. "I mean, every match is a great win."

Gauff, who is unseeded, will take on unseeded Martina Trevisan in the second round on Wednesday.