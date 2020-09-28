Earl Thomas Rumors: Texans Contract 'More Likely Than Not' Amid Workout

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Houston Texans are reportedly likely to add one of the best safeties of his generation to their secondary.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the AFC South team will host Earl Thomas for a workout. It will be his first workout since the Baltimore Ravens terminated his contract in August.

ESPN's Adam Schefter cited a source who said Houston is "more likely than not" going to sign Thomas as long as he passes COVID-19 protocols.

The 31-year-old may be somewhat past his prime, but there is no doubting Thomas' resume.

He entered the league as the No. 14 overall pick in 2010 and played nine seasons for the Seattle Seahawks, making six Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl in that span. He was also named a first-team All-Pro three straight times from 2012 through 2014.

Thomas was still impressive last year as a Pro Bowler for the Ravens, but they moved on from him following an altercation at practice. Baltimore's official announcement said the move was made "for personal conduct that has adversely affected" the team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Ravens sent Thomas home after a fight with teammate Chuck Clark and then told him to stay home the following day.

The potential future Hall of Famer has yet to sign with another team, but the Texans could use the help following their 0-3 start.

Only the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons have allowed more points per game thus far than Houston's 31.7. Thomas would provide a stabilizing force at the back end of a defense that is looking to bounce back from a slow start.