NFL Predictions Week 4: Vegas Odds, Spreads and Picks for All Games

The NFL doesn't slow for much.

And that includes oddsmakers dishing out a full slate of lines for the Week 4 lineup even in the wake of that barnburner of a shootout on Monday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, a 34-20 outcome favoring the former.

Now the page turns to a Thursday primetime game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets to get Week 4 rolling.

Here's a look at the full slate of odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, plus predictions against the spread and for over/under lines.

NFL Week 4 Point Odds and Predictions

Denver (-2.5) at New York Jets (O/U: 40)

Baltimore (-13.5) at Washington

Indianapolis (-2.5) at Chicago (O/U: 44.5)

Jacksonville at Cincinnati (-3) (O/U: 44.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay (-7) (O/U: 45)

Pittsburgh at Tennessee (-1.5) (O/U: 47.5)

Arizona (-4) at Carolina (O/U: 51.5)

Cleveland at Dallas (-5.5) (O/U: 55.5)

Minnesota at Houston (-4) (O/U: 51.5)

New Orleans (-3.5) at Detroit

Seattle (-7) at Miami (O/U: 54.5)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (-11.5) (O/U: 48)

New England at Kansas City (-7)

Buffalo (-2.5) at Las Vegas (O/U: 49.5)

Philadelphia at San Francisco (-6) (O/U: 43)

Atlanta at Green Bay (-7)

Baltimore gets right back to it in Week 4 and luckily for Lamar Jackson and Co., it's not a tough matchup in any sense of the word.

Hence the massive spread.

Much of that has to do with the Ravens, of course. Week 1 was a 38-6 dismantling of the Cleveland Browns before putting down a would-be AFC contender in Week 2, taking a 33-16 road win over the Houston Texans.

Over that span, Jackson threw for four touchdowns and his defense simply tee'd off on the opposition, setting up a reality where that 13.5-point line wasn't going to change much regardless of what happened Monday night.

There, Baltimore flopped with the blowout loss, but knocking them too much for falling victim to Patrick Mahomes is something to worry about if throwing out a wager on an AFC title game, not a cross-conference bout with a rebuilder.

But the big spread has just as much to do with Washington, a 1-2 team with a win over a bad, 0-2-1 Philadelphia team and big losses to both Arizona and those Browns. Washington has allowed 30 or more points in two of three and the offense has rushed for 3.7 yards per carry and received a paltry 56.4 completion percentage with four touchdowns and three interceptions from Dwayne Haskins.

Considering Washington head coach Ron Rivera has already hinted after three games that Haskins' seat could be warm, and considering the direction of the firing-on-all-cylinders Ravens, this is about as safe as it gets for a big spread.

Prediction: Ravens 35, Washington 20

Seattle (-7) at Miami (O/U: 54.5)

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

As far as safe lines go, signing up for the Russell Wilson experience each week seems like a grand idea.

Wilson's a runaway favorite for MVP already thanks to the work he's put in for his undefeated Seattle Seahawks so far. He's been given the green light to air it out and has, hence wins over Atlanta, New England and Dallas while sporting a 76.7 completion percentage with 14 touchdowns and just one interception.

Context is important just to understand what a special start Wilson continues to have:

That's horrific news for anyone who would prefer to take the underdog play with the Miami Dolphins this week.

Those Dolphins showed signs of life in Week 3 on a Thursday night with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a 31-13 win over a team commonly accused of tanking based on personnel moves over the last few years probably isn't the best thing to buy up.

Otherwise, Miami has taken losses to New England and Buffalo with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing just four touchdowns and three interceptions, his leading receiver is a tight end and the defense has all of seven sacks.

The majority of teams in the NFL should be underdogs to Wilson and the Seahawks right now and the rebuilding Dolphins aren't any different, setting up would-be bettors with a layup of a line.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Dolphins 10

Atlanta at Green Bay (-7)

Butch Dill/Associated Press

A seven-point line feels generous for a meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

It is, after all, a meeting between a winless team and an undefeated one. That winless team has technically suffered two losses by a combined five points, but Atlanta can't escape its reputation as a team that enjoys blowing comfortable leads.

In Week 2, the Falcons watched a 20-point lead evaporate and turn into a 40-39 loss to Dallas. They followed that up the next week by allowing Chicago to erase a 16-point deficit to lose, 30-26. Along the way, Matt Ryan has thrown seven touchdowns and two interceptions, but it has been pretty apparent all the glamorous numbers can't trump an anti-clutch gene.

And the Packers haven't come close to having many problems.

In fact, for a team supposedly engulfed in drama after the front office took Aaron Rodgers' future potential replacement in the opening round this year, things have been pretty good for Green Bay—meaning wins over Minnesota, Detroit and even New Orleans on the road.

Rodgers has had an MVP-esque opening to the season as well while putting in some work with weapons onlookers might've never heard of, tallying a 67.0 competition percentage with nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Aaron Jones has looked like one of the best backs in football with 303 yards and four scores on a 6.1 average and the defense has done enough to win despite missing Kenny Clark in the middle.

Simply put, Green Bay is the more complete team and at home after a big win over a potential NFC contender like the Saints. The Falcons are looking a lost season and perhaps some questions about the coaching staff in the face already.

Prediction: Packers 30, Falcons 17