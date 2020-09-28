Former NHL Player Matthew Barnaby Has Charges Dropped in March Assault Case

DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/Associated Press

Former NHL player Matthew Barnaby had misdemeanor public intoxication and misdemeanor assault charges dropped Monday after an altercation at a Nashville bar in March, per TMZ Sports.

Witnesses told police Barnaby, his girlfriend and other people in the bar got into a physical altercation before Barnaby allegedly began choking one of the bar's bouncers. Police said Barnaby "reeked of alcohol and had slurred speech and watery eyes," per TMZ.

The case was dismissed on Monday, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

TMZ reported that the person who accused Barnaby chose not to pursue the case and prosecutors dropped the charges.

Barnaby was drafted in 1992 by the Buffalo Sabres and spent parts of seven seasons with the organization before having stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars in his 14-year career.

He scored 113 goals though he was better known as an enforcer, with 1,248 penalty minutes in his career. He led the NHL in penalty minutes twice, in the 1995-96 and 2000-01 seasons.