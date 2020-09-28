French Open 2020 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Monday's Singles Bracket

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem took their first steps toward a third straight meeting at Roland Garros in Monday's first-round action at the French Open.

The French Open finalists from the last two years were drawn into the same side of the bracket, which has built up hype for a potential semifinal clash in Paris.

Nadal and Thiem cruised past their first-round opposition in straight sets on a day in which seeded men were not that fortunate on the clay.

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev appeared to have a comeback in the works after beating Marton Fuscovics in the third set, but he failed to capitalize on that momentum.

Medvedev was one of five seeded men to be eliminated during Monday's first-round action. Even more women were knocked out of the draw Monday, as six players seeded 11th or below left the tournament.

Top Men's Results

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Egor Gerasimov, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 Dominic Thiem def. Marin Cilic, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

Marton Fuscovics def. No. 4 Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-1

Alexander Bublik def. No. 8 Gael Monfils, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

Mikhail Kukushkin def. No. 14 Fabio Fognini, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0

No. 15 Karen Khachanov def. Kamil Majchrzak, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 6-3

No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta def. John Millman, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5

Yoshihito Nishioka def. No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3

Nikola Milojevic def. No. 26 Filip Krajinovic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

No. 28 Casper Ruud def. Yuichi Sugita, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1

No. 30 Jan-Lennard Struff def. Frances Tiafoe, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3

Nadal and Thiem produced dominant outings inside Court Philippe-Chartrier.

Nadal commanded the points on his first serve. He won 37 of those 45 points and also took 65 percent of the points on his second serve.

Egor Gerasimov was much more sloppy on his second serve, as he converted just 32 percent of those points over the course of three sets.

In the last three years at Roland Garros, the 12-time French Open winner has won 12 of his matches in straight sets.

Three of Thiem's last four triumphs on the Paris clay have been three-set victories. On Monday, he did not let Marin Cilic threaten him much on serve.

Cilic picked up a pair of breaks in the match, but the newly-crowned US Open champion countered with six break points of his own and receiving points percentage of 45.

Both Nadal and Thiem will play Americans in the second round. The Spaniard faces Mackenzie McDonald and Thiem faces Jack Sock.

Medvedev concluded Monday's round of matches with yet another disappointing opening performance in France.

In the last two years, Medvedev has taken three sets from his opponents, but he has not been able to finish the job.

Medvedev's early elimination makes the path easier for Novak Djokovic to reach the championship match from the top half of the bracket. Djokovic begins his tournament Tuesday.

Gael Monfils became the first top 10 seed in the men's draw to leave the tournament earlier Monday. He was taken out by Alexander Bublik in four sets.

Fabio Fognini and Felix Auger-Aliassime also dropped out of Roland Garros by way of upsets Monday. Auger-Aliassime's performance was the most surprising in the upsets, as he was thoroughly outplayed by Yoshihito Nishioka.

Top Women's Results

No. 3 Evina Svitolina def. Varvara Gracheva, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4)

No. 5 Kiki Bertens def. Katarina Zavatska, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0

No. 6 Serena Williams def. Kristie Ahn, 7-6 (7-2), 6-0

No. 7 Petra Kvitova def. Oceane Dodin, 6-3, 7-5

No. 11 Garbine Muguruza def. Tamara Zidansek, 7-5, 4-6, 8-6

Zhang Shuai def. No. 12 Madison Keys, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)

Iga Swiatek def. No. 15 Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-2

Kaja Juvan def. No. 18 Angelique Kerber, 6-3, 6-3

Christian McHale def. No. 22 Karolina Muchova, 6-2, 6-4

No. 25 Amanda Anisimova def. Tamara Korpatsch, 6-2, 6-0

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. No. 28 Svetlana Kuznetsova, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

Leylah Fernandez def. No. 31 Magda Linette, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

The top seeds in the women's draw did not experience much difficulty compared to the rest of the ranked players Monday.

Evina Svitolina, Serena Williams and Petra Kvitova all won in straight seeds, while Kiki Bertens rallied to control the second and third sets after falling in the first set to Katarina Zavatska.

Williams produced the most impressive response to a first-set challenge, as she shutout Kristie Ahn in the second set.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner produced four aces and won 65 percent of her receiving points in the second set.

Bertens managed a set shutout to finish off her three-set triumph over Zavatska. The No. 5 seed was dominant in every category in the final set.

Bertens won 75 percent of her receiving points, 73 percent of her first-serve points, nine of 11 net points and three of four break points to close out the match.

Six seeded women joined the list of eliminated players, including Madison Keys and three-time major winner Angelique Kerber.

Only two members of that quintet, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Magda Linette, won a set. The closest any of the two-set losers came to winning a set was Keys in the second set tiebreak.

With one day remaining in the first round, nine ranked women have been eliminated from the field.

