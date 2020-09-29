NHL Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Top Players Who Will Hit Open Market

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

NHL free agency begins Oct. 9, but the list of big names who will be exploring free agency has been a hot topic since before the league resumed play this summer. As the Stanley Cup Final winds down, here's a look at where some top players could continue their careers next season.

Alex Pietrangelo, D, St. Louis Blues

Pietrangelo will be on the move this month.

The defenseman told The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford that he would be exploring free agency after talks with the Blues fell short.

After winning their first Stanley Cup last summer, the Blues bolstered their payroll with a trade for Justin Faulk and an eight-year extension for Brayden Schenn, and Rutherford reported that they have a bit more than $5 million ready to pay out heading into next season. Pietrangelo, who has captained St. Louis for the past fours easons, is willing to take a pay cut, according to Rutherford, but wasn't been able to settle on the length of the deal or other structural details.

"We’re a little disappointed that we’re in this situation," he said, per Rutherford. "We weren’t able to hammer out the details what we wanted in a deal. There was some work that we tried to get done that we couldn’t get done, so both sides agreed that maybe it’s in the best interest."

Prediction: Pietrangelo signs with the Calgary Flames

This offseason, the Calgary Flames have an opening, and a strong payroll. With five defenders hitting the unrestricted free agent market, the Flames have room to explore the best step forward and need to find defenders to fill those empty spots. The Blues offered Pietrangelo a deal around $8 million, per Rutherford, which the Flames can easily fit into the $16.9 million they have on the table.

Taylor Hall, LW, Arizona Coyotes

Through his 10 seasons in the league, Hall has been an All-Star and a league MVP. But one thing he has never been is successful in the postseason, having appeared in just 14 postseason games—five with the New Jersey Devils and nine with the Coyotes this year.

"Any player at this stage in their career that has had the career that I've had, 10 seasons, only make the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs twice, that's really what I'm after," Hall said, per NHL.com. "So we'll see what happens there.

He's entering free agency this offseason off of his deal that he signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2012, which carries a $6 million average annual value. In the market, he's guaranteed to find a team that will pay him what he deserves, as someone who scored 52 points by way of 16 goals and 36 assists with the Devils and Coyotes this season. Through 10 years, he has appeared in 627 games, scoring 218 goals and helping out on 345 more.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong knows that the current state of the franchise is tough to entice Hall to stick around.

"That's something we're going to explore," he said, per NHL.com's Brian Compton. "We're never going to turn our eye to talent like that. He's a heck of a player, but we've got to explore."

Prediction: Hall signs with the Colorado Avalanche

Colorado is projected to have more than $22 million to spend this offseason, and their core of Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon, bolstered by Cale Makar, are all in place for at least the next season. Hall will held north to boost a group that finished 42-20-8 for second in the Western Conference Central division, falling in seven games in the second round of the playoffs to Stanley Cup contender Dallas.

Corey Crawford, G, Chicago Blackhawks

Since making his NHL debut in 2005, Crawford has played 488 games and posted a .918 career save percentage, with a 2.45 goals against average. A two-time Stanley Cup winner and two-time Jennings Trophy winner for the fewest goals allowed in the regular season, Crawford said he was in no rush to make a move in free agency.

"I don't know how much is going to get done right away," Crawford said, per NBC Sports Chicago. "I assume things will happen closer to next season. So it's going to be a waiting game, I think. It's tough, especially with the cap. We have a lot of guys who need to be signed."

Prediction: Crawford will stay in Chicago

Crawford told the Chicago Sun-Times in August that he wants to stay with the Blackhawks, who drafted him in 2003. He's entering the second phase of his career, and said he is willing to take a pay cut to stay with the team. It may take some time to come together as the Blackhawks deal priority moves first, but he is willing to wait.

"We’ll see how those discussions go," he said. "But staying in Chicago and trying to win again, that’s [priority] No. 1."

It's disappointing news for the number of teams who could have used a solid, veteran goalkeeper to slot in at backup, as Jaroslav Halak has done in Boston and Anton Khudobin has done in Dallas, where he is leading the team through the Stanley Cup Finals.