French Open 2020 Draw: Twitter Reacts to Monday Bracket Results, Scores, Winners

The 2020 French Open continued Monday with a few players who entered the tournament expecting to contend for a title.

Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal have a combined 42 Grand Slam singles titles in their careers, including multiple wins at Roland Garros, while Dominic Thiem entered as the reigning U.S. Open winner in the men's draw.

These stars and others faced some challenges in Round 1, and not all of the top seeds were able to make it through to the next round as Daniil Medvedev was among those surprisingly eliminated.

There were also several five-set matches to keep fans entertained throughout a busy Day 2 in Paris.

Notable Matches/Results

Women's Draw

No. 3 Elina Svitolina def. Varvara Gracheva, 7-6(2), 6-4

No. 5 Kiki Bertens def. Katarina Zavatska, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0

No. 6 Serena Williams def. Kristie Ahn, 7-6(2), 6-0

No. 7 Petra Kvitova def. Oceane Dodin, 6-3, 7-5

No. 11 Garbine Muguruza def. Tamara Zidansek, 7-5, 4-6, 8-6

Shuai Zhang def. No. 12 Madison Keys, 6-3, 7-6(2)

Iga Swiatek def. No. 15 Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-2

Kaja Juvan def. No. 18 Angelique Kerber, 6-3, 6-3

Christina McHale def. No. 22 Karolina Muchova, 6-2, 6-4

No. 25 Amanda Anisimova def. Tamara Korpatsch, 6-2, 6-0

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. No. 28 Svetlana Kuznetsova, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

Leylah Fernandez def. No. 31 Magda Linette, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

Alize Cornet def. Chloe Paquet, 6-3, 6-2

Men's Draw

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Egor Gerasimov, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 Dominic Thiem def. Marin Cilic, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

Marton Fucsovics def. No. 4 Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-1

Alexander Bublik def. No. 8 Gael Monfils, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

Mikhail Kukushkin def. No. 14 Fabio Fognini, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-0

No. 15 Karen Khachanov def. Kamil Majchrzak, 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-3

No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta def. John Millman, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5

Yoshihito Nishioka def. No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3

Nikola Milojevic def. No. 26 Filip Krajinovic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

No. 28 Casper Ruud def. Yuichi Sugita, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1

Tennys Sandgren def. No. 29 Hubert Hurkacz, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, 11-9

No. 30 Jan-Lennard Struff def. Frances Tiafoe, 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3

Lorenzo Giustino def. Corentin Moutet, 0-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(3), 2-6, 18-16

Recap

Women's Draw

There were several upsets on Monday, and Serena Williams looked like she might be one of them at times in first set against compatriot Kristie Ahn.

Ahn fought hard early on to send a message before Williams barely survived the first set in a tiebreak.

Things were much different in the second set as the No. 6 seed regained her confidence and avoided mistakes in what became an easy victory.

It sets up a second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova, who Williams beat in a thrilling three-set battle in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

No. 3 Elina Svitolina and No. 5 Kiki Bertens each had a similar path in their opening wins, facing significant adversity before pulling away.

Svitolina required a tiebreak in the first set of her match against Varvara Gracheva before surviving a match that saw her get broken six times in two sets.

Bertens dropped her first set 6-2 but bounced back and only lost two more games the rest of the day.

Some underdogs were able to complete the upset, including Iga Swiatek, who defeated last year's runner-up Marketa Vondrousova with an easy 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Shuai Zhang also knocked off No. 12 Madison Keys in straight sets to advance to the second round, while Christina McHale defeated No. 22 Karolina Muchova.

It helped show this could be a wild tournament that is only getting started.

Men's Draw

The biggest story was Marton Fucsovics handing No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev his fourth straight first-round loss at Roland Garros.

Medvedev had issues throughout the day and was clearly frustrated while falling behind in the first two sets:

After Medvedev bounced back in the third, Fucsovics outplayed him in the fourth set to clinch the upset win.

While Medvedev continued his trend on clay, so did Rafael Nadal as he lived up to expectations on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The veteran wasn't always perfect, but he did enough to defeat Egor Gerasimov in three sets.

Dominic Thiem also continued his momentum despite a difficult first-round opponent in Marin Cilic.

The most recent Grand Slam winner won 70 percent of his first-serve points and 76 percent of his second-serve point in a consistent performance to earn a straight-set victory.

He also didn't seem to mind the cold weather that has bothered others at this event:

It keeps him a legitimate contender to win it all after finishing as the runner-up in each of the last two years.

Not every top seed was as fortunate, as French star Gael Monfils couldn't even escape Round 1, suffering a four-set loss to Alexander Bublik.

It continues a rough stretch for Monfils in the past few weeks since returning from hiatus:

Exciting young player Felix Auger-Aliassime also failed to make it out of the first round, falling to Yoshihito Nishioka:

He joined No. 14 Fabio Fognini, who was also eliminated Monday in a loss to Mikhail Kukushkin.

A few long matches also stole the show during Day 2, with Lorenzo Giustino surviving a six-hour-and-five-minute battle against Corentin Moutet. No. 30 seed Jan-Lennard Struff needed four hours to outlast Frances Tiafoe in a five-set thriller.

Tennys Sandgren and No. 29 Hubert Hurkacz needed 20 games in the fifth set before Sandgren could pull out a win.

Even the winners are likely feeling rough after a long day of work in the first round.