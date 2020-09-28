French Open 2020: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Monday's Draw

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Several top contenders at Roland-Garros begin their potential run to a Grand Slam tennis title Monday.

The main draw for 2020 French Open began Sunday with several notable upsets, including David Goffin and Johanna Konta both losing in Round 1. Other top players likely took notice—especially with how to handle the cold weather in the delayed event—and will try to be better prepared on Day 2.

With eight top-10 seeds in action from the men's and women's singles brackets, Monday will be a busy day in Paris.

Monday Storylines

Serena Tries to Continue First-Round Dominance

Serena Williams has been stuck on 23 Grand Slam titles for three years at this point, one short of tying Margaret Court for the all-time record. She has suffered losses in the finals in four different events since her last victory.

The American will try to break the trend at Roland-Garros, although this has historically been her worst event of the four majors, with only three titles compared to at least six at the others.

While many will focus on the later rounds, Williams will first try to continue her impressive stretch early in big tournaments. The 39-year-old has entered 75 Grand Slam events and only once has she lost in the first round: a loss to Virginie Razzano in the 2012 French Open.

Williams has otherwise been flawless in early rounds, reaching at least the third in her last 20 major events.

Kristie Ahn will try to end this streak, but the fellow American could have a tough task ahead of her.

Is Rafael Nadal Beatable?

For almost two decades, Rafael Nadal has been by far the best player in the world on clay, winning this event 12 times including each of the last three years.

However, he is rusty after skipping the U.S. Open and suffered a disappointing loss to Diego Schwartzman in Rome earlier this month.

"Diego showed Nadal is beatable on clay," Novak Djokovic said, per Simon Cambers of RolandGarros.com. "The conditions that they played on, heavy clay, not much bounce, humid, night session, we are going to have that as well in Paris."

It's enough to create doubt heading into a tournament that Nadal has dominated over his career.

Egor Gerasimov will hope to take advantage, although the 27-year-old is making his French Open debut and might not be able to keep up with his legendary opponent.

Gael Monfils Tries to Give Home Crowd Hope

There are limited fans allowed in the stands because of COVID-19 restrictions, but Frenchman Gael Monfils could get a boost from the crowd when he faces Alexander Bublik.

French players haven't fared well at this event in years, with the last men's champion being Yannick Noah in 1983. Monfils reached the quarterfinals four times, getting as far as the semifinals in 2008, although he has struggled in recent years.

His current level of play has also not been too encouraging, with losses in each of his two matches since returning from hiatus.

The 34-year-old has entered two clay-court tournaments this year and hasn't won a set.

Monfils will hope to do a little better at Roland-Garros, starting with an opening-round win over Bublik.