NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Updated Standings, Predictions Before MNF

The NFL power rankings outlook continues to notably shift after another weekend of consequential action.

But onlookers haven't seen anything yet.

Week 3 waves goodbye with an epic showdown between the two teams seemingly unanimously picked as the top in the league: The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

Ahead of that heavyweight encounter, here's an updated look at power rankings standings.

Current NFL Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

2. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

3. Green Bay Packers (3-0)

4. Seattle Seahawks (3-0)

5. New Orleans Saints (1-2)

6. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

7. Tennessee Titans (3-0)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)

9. New England Patriots (2-1)

10. San Francisco 49ers (2-1)

11. Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

12. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

14. Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

15. Las Vegas Raiders (2-1)

16. Chicago Bears (3-0)

17. Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

18. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

19. Cleveland Browns (2-1)

20. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1)

21. Miami Dolphins (1-2)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

23. Washington Football Team (1-2)

24. Minnesota Vikings (0-3)

25. Houston Texans (0-3)

26. Atlanta Falcons (0-3)

27. Denver Broncos (0-3)

28. Carolina Panthers (1-2)

29. Detroit Lions (1-2)

30. New York Giants (0-3)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1)

32. New York Jets (0-3)

Riser: Buffalo Bills

Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills might just be the wild card to monitor in the AFC.

Buffalo wasn't completely unknown as a potential contender, not after playoff appearances in two of the last three seasons and even 10 wins last year. But it was always a maybe situation, especially with Bill Belichick backing into Cam Newton after ending the Tom Brady era.

Yet here are the Bills at 3-0. Any critics of the team picking up wins over New York Jets and Miami teams over the first two weeks of the season probably don't have much to say now coming out of Week 3.

There, the Bills took down the Los Angeles Rams in 35-32 fashion behind 311 yards and five total touchdowns from quarterback Josh Allen. Running back Devin Singletary picked up 71 yards on a 5.5 average and five different Allen targets caught at least four passes.

Allen has made some history along the way:

The Bills will still have to deal with the Patriots twice in the AFC East, but it sure feels like Allen has turned the proverbial corner in his development and clearly has him team rolling as a result—and climbing the rankings.

Faller: Houston Texans

One rises in the AFC, another tumbles.

Unfortunately for the Houston Texans, the fall wasn't too hard to predict after the widely-panned DeAndre Hopkins trade this past offseason. Without his top target and in front of a still-rebuilding offensive line, Watson hasn't looked like his usual self.

That continued Sunday during a 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Texans fell into an 0-3 hole, with Watson throwing for 264 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, but all while suffering five sacks.

A common theme emerged after the game:

It's not wholly unfair, either. Watson didn't have a lot of time. He only attempted nine passes in the second half. His running game attempted just 15 rushes, averaging 1.9 yards. He defense let up two touchdowns through the air and 169 yards and a score on a 4.4 average on the ground.

That's now losses to Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Baltimore in the AFC, painting a dire picture for the team's playoff outlook, all without playing an AFC South game, a division with three teams sitting on at least one win, never mind undefeated Tennessee at the very top.

MNF Preview and Prediction

A showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson has classic potential.

Mahomes' Chiefs are predictably 2-0 after wins over Houston and the Los Angeles Chargers. He's cruised to a 64.6 completion percentage with five touchdowns and no interceptions while his ground game has averaged better than five yards per carry.

Jackson's Ravens are also 2-0 and have a win over Houston, the other victory a 38-6 shellacking of Cleveland. He's completing 77.6 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions, plus he leads the team in rushing with 99 yards on a 4.3 average.

At home, the Ravens are going to be looking for a little bit of revenge after their early dismissal from the playoffs last year had them sitting at home while Mahomes and Co. went on to win it all.

While two of Jackson's mere three regular-season losses (he's 21-3) have come against Mahomes and the Chiefs, the way the Kansas City defense struggled on the road in Week 2 against a so-so Chargers team is concerning. Given how often these two meet, it's all going to come down to execution and the Ravens seem like the better team and get the benefit of playing this one at home.

Prediction: Ravens 30, Chiefs 28