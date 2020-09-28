Contender or Pretender? Week 3 Provides Clarity for NFL's Most Debatable Teams

1 of 8

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

It's become clear that the Indianapolis Colts' Week 1 dud against the Jacksonville Jaguars was a huge aberration.

While it's fair to lack trust in quarterback Philip Rivers based on his habit of throwing fourth-quarter interceptions, the Colts are one of the most talented teams in football across all levels. We already knew their offensive line was as stable as any in football, but the defense has emerged as an elite unit early this season.

Led by third-year star Darius Leonard and offseason addition DeForest Buckner in the front seven along with the unheralded but oft-unbeatable Kenny Moore II in the secondary, that D has surrendered a league-low 44 first downs all season. And in the last two weeks, they've given up just 18 points while registering six takeaways and five sacks.

The Indy D ranked fifth in terms of DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders entering Week 3, and that is likely to change for the better after Sunday's dominant performance against the New York Jets.

Rivers has also found his footing after a late-game gaffe cost Indy that opener against Jacksonville, and even without injured running back Marlon Mack, they have multiple high-quality options in the backfield. Throw in that head coach Frank Reich is quite simply great at his job and the Colts should be in the Super Bowl conversation entering October coming off back-to-back blowout victories.