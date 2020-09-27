French Open 2020: Andy Murray Loss, Coco Gauff Win Highlights Sunday's Results

Frank Franklin/Associated Press

The first full day of action at the 2020 French Open has already yielded plenty of surprises, with seeded players in both the men's and women's draws going down in Round 1.

Plenty of eyes were on the opening-round battle between Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray, but big names like Johanna Konta, David Goffin, Venus Williams and Borna Coric were all eliminated in the first day at Roland Garros.

Top-seeded Simona Halep took care of business Sunday, although it was clear no one was safe to start the Grand Slam event.

Notable Results

Men's Draw

No. 6 Alexander Zverev def. Dennis Novak, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4

Jannik Sinner def. No. 11 David Goffin, 7-5, 6-0, 6-3

No. 16 Stan Wawrinka def. Andy Murray, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2

No. 21 John Isner def. Elliot Benchetrit, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 23 Benoit Paire def. Soonwoo Kwon, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

Norbert Gombos def. No. 24 Borna Coric, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Marco Cecchinato def. No. 25 Alex De Minaur, 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-0

No. 27 Taylor Fritz def. Tomas Machac, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 1-6, 2-6, 6-3

Kei Nishikori def. No. 32 Daniel Evans, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4

Women's Draw

No. 1 Simona Halep def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-4, 6-0

Coco Gauff def. No. 9 Johanna Konta, 6-3, 6-3

No. 10 Victoria Azarenka def. Danka Kovinic, 6-1, 6-2

No. 16 Elise Mertens def. Margarita Gasparyan, 6-2, 6-3

Caroline Garcia def. No. 17 Anett Kontaveit, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

No. 20 Maria Sakkari def. Alja Tomljanovic, 6-0, 7-5

No. 23 Yulia Putintseva def. Kirsten Flipkens, 6-1, 6-2

Daria Gavrilova def. No. 24 Dayana Yastremska, 6-4, 6-3

No. 32 Barbora Strycova def. Varvara Lepchenko, 7-5, 6-2

Eugenie Bouchard def. Anna Kalinskaya, 6-4, 6-4

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova def. Venus Williams, 6-4, 6-4

Full results available at the tournament's official site.

Recap

Coco Gauff is still just 16 years old, but she remains one of the brightest young stars on the WTA Tour after winning in her Roland Garros debut Sunday.

The American defeated No. 9 seed Johanna Konta, giving her the fourth top-20 win of her career and third this season.

Gauff has already reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, but the lack of experience on clay courts could have caused some concern. Those doubts were quieted as she remained poised enough to beat a much more proven opponent.

Konta also didn't have her best stuff in this one, tallying 41 unforced errors compared to just 26 for Gauff. The favorite had five double-faults and only got 45 percent of her first serves in play.

"Unfortunately, I just didn't play very well," she said after the match, per George Bellshaw of Metro.

It was enough to lead to a disappointing first-round exit.

Anett Kontaveit was also eliminated in Round 1 after a back-and-forth battle against Caroline Garcia.

Though it wasn't a full stadium, Garcia still got a push from the home crowd in Paris to help pull off the upset. Her work at the net (20-of-23) especially helped clinch the three-set win.

Halep didn't have quite as much trouble as some other seeded players, dropping only four games in her first-round win.

The men's draw also featured some upsets, including Jannik Sinner knocking off No. 11 David Goffin in straight sets.

Sinner, 19, is the youngest man in the single draw but looked extremely confident, winning 78 percent of his first-serve points. Goffin struggled with his accuracy and never had control of the match, getting shut out in the second set before losing in less than three hours.

There was also a high-profile battle in the men's draw between Wawrinka and Murray, two former top-five players looking to reestablish themselves on the big stage. It featured some quality moments from each player, showcasing some of the ability we have seen in past years:

It still resulted in a one-sided match as Murray won only six games. Wawrinka had nine aces and was aggressive at the net to help come away with the key victory.

Murray is now just 3-3 on the season as he tries to recover from a hip injury.