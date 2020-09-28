The Biggest Busts of the NFL's First Month of 2020 Season

0 of 9

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Every year, players enter the NFL season overwhelmed by expectations, only to disappoint. Last year, it was guys like Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. While it's too early to call which players will be complete busts in 2020, some are making an early case.

Here, we'll examine the biggest disappointments of the season's first month. These are players who entered the season with new teams, coming off a strong season or heavily hyped as potential breakout stars. Expected to deliver right away, they've done the opposite.

Only on-field performance will be considered here, so injured players like Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas—while disappointing in their own right—won't qualify.