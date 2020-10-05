Fantasy Alert: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley Reportedly to Play for Falcons on MNF

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley will be available for Monday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the wideouts are good to go.

Jones missed last week's game against the Chicago Bears while nursing a lingering hamstring injury. Ridley was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

The Falcons entered Week 4 among the most desperate teams in the sport, sitting at 0-3 after back-to-back embarrassing comeback losses. Having Jones and Ridley in the lineup should give them enough offensive firepower to compete with a Packers team that may be without Davante Adams for the second straight week.

Jones has recorded 11 receptions for 181 yards through his first two games played in 2020. Ridley has overtaken Jones as Matt Ryan's top target, but both remain clear WR1s in fantasy formats because of the Falcons' high-octane offense. Ridley has racked up 21 grabs for 349 yards and four touchdowns, going over the 100-yard mark the last three weeks.

Russell Gage may see a downtick in work with Jones back in the lineup.