Browns vs. WFT 1st Ever-NFL Game to Feature Female Coaches and Referee

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

No matter the outcome, Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team will make history.

For the first time in an NFL game, per ESPN's Jake Trotter, women will feature on both sidelines, as well as on the officiating team (Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson, Washington offensive assistant and intern Jennifer King and referee Sarah Thomas).

The NFL hired Thomas ahead of the 2015 season, making her the first full-time female referee in league history. She worked her first postseason game in the 2018 playoffs.

The Browns brought Brownson aboard in January as first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski filled out his coaching staff. She started her coaching career as an offensive quality control coach at Dartmouth in 2018 before interning with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

Washington added King to Ron Rivera's staff in February. Her previous stops included Dartmouth, the AAF's Arizona Hotshots and Carolina Panthers. Her move made King the first-ever Black female coach in the NFL.