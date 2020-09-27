French Open 2020 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Sunday's Singles Bracket

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Simona Halep reinforced her status as the French Open women's singles favorite with her straight-set win on the first day of the tournament at Roland Garros.

The top-seeded Romanian battled through two early breaks of serve in the first set to shut out Sara Sorribes Torno on a day in which most of the seeded women advanced to the second round.

Seven ranked players earned two-set victories on the red clay in unique conditions. Every player has to deal with much cooler weather than the typical May start date.

The seeded players in the men's singles draw did not fare as well, as David Goffin, Alex De Minaur and Dan Evans were knocked out. The most notable result of the three came from teenage phenom Jannik Sinner, who dominated the 11th-seeded Goffin.

Top Men's Results

No. 6 Alexander Zverev def. Dennis Novak, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4

Jannik Sinner def. No. 11 David Goffin, 7-5, 6-0, 6-3

No. 12 Diego Schwartzman def. Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-0, 6-1, 6-3

No. 16 Stanislas Wawrinka def. Andy Murray, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2

No. 21 John Isner def. Elliot Benchetrit, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

No. 23 Benoit Paire def. Soon-woo Kwon, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

Norbert Gombos def. No. 24 Borna Coric, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Marco Cecchinato def. No. 25 Alex De Minaur, 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-0

No. 27 Taylor Fritz def. Tomas Machac, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 1-6, 2-6, 6-3

Kei Nishikori def. No. 32 Dan Evans, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4

Sinner opened Sunday's slate of matches with the most impressive performance of any unseeded player.

The 19-year-old controlled most of the points in his three-set victory over Goffin. He won 19 percent more of his first-serve points, 10 percent more of his second-serve points and converted on seven of his 11 break points.

Sinner may be able to carve out a path to the fourth round since the only seeded player in his path is No. 23 Benoit Paire. If Sinner makes it that far, he would face Alexander Zverev in what could be an intriguing showdown.

Zverev closed out the run of matches Sunday at Roland Garros by sweeping Dennis Novak with relative ease.

The No. 6 seed and 12th-seeded Diego Schwartzman were the most impressive seeded men in Sunday's action. Schwartzman started strong with a first-set sweep and only lost four games in the final two sets.

Stanislas Wawrinka and Andy Murray headlined the marquee before Sunday's matches, but it was not much of a contest.

Wawrinka dominated the three-set victory in one hour and 37 minutes. Murray managed to win just six games off one of the six Grand Slam winners in the field.

Top Women's Results

No. 1 Simona Halep def. Sara Sarribes Torno, 6-4, 6-0

Coco Gauff def. No. 9 Johanna Konta, 6-3, 6-3

No. 10 Victoria Azarenka def. Danka Kovinic, 6-1, 6-2

No. 16 Elise Mertens def. Margarita Gasparyan, 6-2, 6-3

Caroline Garcia def. No. 17 Anett Kontaveit, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

No. 20 Maria Sakkari def. Alja Tomljanovic, 6-0, 7-5

No. 23 Yulia Putintseva def. Kirsten Flipkens, 6-1, 6-2

Daria Gavrilova def. No. 24 Dayana Yastremska, 6-4, 6-3

No. 27 Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Maddison Inglis, 6-3, 6-3

No. 32 Barbora Strycova def. Varvara Lepchenko, 7-5, 6-2

Halep faced a bit of difficulty in the opening games of the first set against Sarribes Torno, who broke the top seed on two occasions.

However, once Halep found her form in the middle of the opening set, she did not let go of the match. In the second set, Halep won 90 percent of her first-serve points and took three of her five break points to produce a perfect set of six games.

Halep was one of two seeded players to record a perfect set Sunday. Maria Sakkari shut out Alja Tomljanovic in the opening set of her two-set victory.

Sakkari faced more of a fight from the unseeded player in the second set, but she pulled out a 7-5 win to set up a second-round meeting with qualifier Kamilla Rakhimova, who upset Shelby Rogers in straight sets.

Victoria Azarenka continued her spectacular last two months by cruising past Danka Kovinic. The U.S. Open finalist was much better than her opponent in most stat categories. Azarenka won 79 percent of her first-serve points and six of her nine second-serve points. Kovinic won two of 12 points on her second serve and converted on one of her six net points.

Elise Mertens and Ekaterina Alexandrova also cruised into the second round.

The biggest upset of the day came from American teenager Coco Gauff, who dispatched 2019 French Open semifinalist Johanna Konta in easy fashion.

Gauff forced 12 break points against the No. 9 seed and converted on five of them.

She pulled off the upset despite some poor stats. Gauff converted just over half of her first serves and won 38 percent of the points on 34 second serves. Konta was even worse with a 45 percent first-serve percentage and a win percentage of 33 on second serves.

