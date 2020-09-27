Joe Burrow Throws 2 TDs as Bengals Tie with Carson Wentz, Eagles

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals are still winless after a scoreless overtime resulted in a 23-23 tie in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Jake Elliott's field-goal attempt with 19 seconds left was thwarted by a false-start penalty on Matt Pryor, resulting in field position that forced Eagles coach Doug Pederson to call for a punt. The Bengals picked up the ball outside the 10-yard line with 13 seconds left and didn't push forward.

Carson Wentz, who completed just 58.8 percent of his passes for 512 yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season, continued to struggle as the Eagles couldn't stop their skid, but it was his last-chance heroics that sent the Eagles to an extra frame.

Two pass interference calls on the Bengals pushed the Eagles downfield, and Wentz's seven-yard flight into the end zone followed by Elliott's point after tied the score at 23 with 21 seconds left to play.

Two sacks on Burrow during the Bengals' final drive prevented Cincinnati from moving ahead.

Even with his game-changing score, Wentz struggled. His first pass of the day was overthrown, and he was intercepted twice to bring his season total to six—one less than his 2019 total. He finished the day with 29 completions on 47 attempts for 225 yards.

Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins scored both of the Bengals' touchdowns: a one-yard score in the first half for his first NFL touchdown and another one with 2:22 left in the third quarter to give the Bengals a 17-16 lead that they would not relinquish.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia, at 0-2-1, is off to its worst start in five years.

Jalen Hurts made his NFL debut in the third quarter and converted his first NFL play for a first down.

Notable Performers

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals: 31-of-44, 312 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns

Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals: 10 catches, 125 yards

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals: 5 catches, 40 yards, 2 touchdowns

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles: 18 carries, 95 yards

Greg Ward, WR, Eagles: 8 catches, 72 yards, 1 touchdown

Tee Higgins Has Arrived

Drafted out of Clemson in the second round with the 33rd overall pick, wide receiver Tee Higgins missed time this summer with a hamstring injury before he returned on Aug. 24. In Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, he made the first catch of his professional career, and a week later, he was responsible for most of the Bengals scoring.

In the second quarter, he was 2-of-3 with 17 yards on a drive that resulted in Cincinnati's first touchdown of the day, and with 2:22 left in the third quarter, he reeled in a pass from Burrow to give the Bengals a one-point lead over the Eagles.

His one-yard score in the first quarter was his first touchdown since the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship, when he scored against Joe Burrow, according to NFL Research.

Multiple Eagles Injured

The Eagles largely avoided the slaughter that touched the league in Week 2, with just one player, guard Isaac Seumalo, exiting the loss against the Los Angeles Rams early. He's out for "the foreseeable future" with a knee injury, but four Eagles left the Week 3 matchup early.

Tight end Dallas Goedert was ruled out in the first quarter, after one seven-yard reception. DeSean Jackson was ruled out after he exited in the second quarter with a hamstring issue, and two cornerbacks also exited early: Avonte Maddox, who had eight tackles last week, was questionable to return after hurting his ankle in the third quarter, and Darius Slay headed to the locker room with a trainer.

If the injuries are serious, the struggling Eagles will add to the injury report that already includes Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor.

What's Next?

The Bengals will head home to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are also 1-2 after falling to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will fly west to try to earn their first win of the season against the injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers, who dominated the New York Giants 36-9 on Sunday.