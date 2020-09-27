Russell Wilson, Seahawks Defeat Dak Prescott, Cowboys on Late DK Metcalf TD

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks earned their third straight win to open the 2020 NFL season as they took down the Dallas Cowboys 38-31 at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

Nobody will be happier with the result than DK Metcalf. The Seahawks receiver emulated Leon Lett when he prematurely celebrated a touchdown toward the end of the first quarter.

Seattle saw at least six points come off the board and lost possession.

Metcalf made up for it with what proved to be the decisive play, catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter.

Ryan Neal intercepted a Dak Prescott pass in the end zone with 14 seconds remaining to preserve the victory.

This isn't the start head coach Mike McCarthy will have envisioned in his first year with the Cowboys.

Dallas lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and then needed to overcome a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter—and was the beneficiary of an all-time calamity—in its Week 2 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. A defeat to the Seahawks won't help McCarthy win over the skeptics who questioned whether the Cowboys were right to zero in on him as the successor to Jason Garrett.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, made a nice statement as the NFC's various title contenders attempt to separate themselves from the pack.

Notable Performers

Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks: 27-of-40, 315 yards, five touchdowns; six carries, 22 yards

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks: 14 carries, 64 yards; three receptions, 12 yards

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks: nine receptions, 100 yards, three touchdowns

DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks: four receptions, 110 yards, one touchdown

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: 37-of-57, 472 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions; six carries 26 yards

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys: 14 carries, 34 yards, one touchdown; six receptions, 24 yards

Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys: six receptions, 138 yards, one touchdown

Cedrick Wilson, WR, Cowboys: five receptions, 107 yards, two touchdowns

Russ Comes to the Rescue (Again)

In what has been a common refrain for the Seahawks for the last few years, they leaned heavily on their starting quarterback. Wilson did his part, shredding the Cowboys secondary.

There's a clear difference between letting Russ cook and making Russ do it all on his own, and Sunday was an example of the latter.

The offensive line, for example, did Wilson few favors.

A defense that allowed the most yards through two weeks (485 per game) couldn't slow down the Cowboys either. Dallas gained 522 yards and averaged 6.5 yards per play.

Seattle has made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, finishing with at least 11 wins four times during that stretch. An eighth postseason appearance in nine seasons is more than attainable.

Add in Metcalf's would-be touchdown, and Sunday's game may have unfolded somewhat differently. Still, the Seahawks' performance reinforced what are larger issues that could doom their hopes of at least getting back to the conference title game.

Cowboys Climb into Early Deficit (Again)

The Cowboys never enjoyed the lead against the Rams and then were down 20-0 to the Falcons after the first quarter. A one-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Jacob Hollister helped put Seattle up 15 points, 30-15, early in the third quarter.

Two long touchdown passes from Prescott changed the complexion of the evening.

Prescott is doing all he can to prove he deserves every penny of a massive long-term extension.

On defense, Aldon Smith looks every bit like the player who was an All-Pro in 2012, sacking Wilson three times.

Still, Dallas' penchant for slow starts is worrisome, and the defense was unable to stop the Seahawks from moving into position for a game-winning score. Three plays before Metcalf's touchdown, Seattle had a 4th-and-3 from the Cowboys' 47-yard line, with Wilson hitting Greg Olsen for an 11-yard gain.

These two teams appear to be in the same place for the most part, and this probably won't be the last time a monster effort from Prescott is all for naught.

What's Next?

The Cowboys host the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET, while the Seahawks hit the road to play the Miami Dolphins, who will have had some added preparation time after playing this past Thursday.