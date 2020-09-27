NFL Rumors: Josh McCown Viewed by Eagles, More Teams as Future Head Coach

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The oldest player on an NFL practice squad could soon become one of the league's newest head coaches, NFL executives told CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

Some executives said 41-year-old Josh McCown, who has played for 10 teams through 18 seasons in the league, has a path to join a team as a head coach within the next two seasons.

According to La Canfora, several NFL executives believe McCown could take a job as an NFL quarterback coach now and move to a coordinator role before becoming a head coach "within a year or two."

"Maybe the smartest player I've ever been around," said a former league general manager who signed McCown, per La Canfora. "Head coach in the making."

McCown was added to the Eagles' practice squad over the summer and is participating virtually from his home in East Texas. The Eagles are paying him $12,000 a week to serve as an emergency quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He will be regularly tested for COVID-19 throughout the season and should he need to suit up for an NFL game it will be a 24-hour process for him to rejoin the team. But with three quarterbacks ahead of him—Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld and Jalen Hurts—it's a long-shot that McCown will make the 1,200-mile journey to Philadelphia this season.

He made three appearances for the Eagles in 2019 and last started for the New York Jets in 2017. Through his 17 seasons in the league he has played in 102 games and started in 76, with a 23-53 record, 98 touchdowns and a 60.2 completion percentage.

The NFL veteran is also serving as a mentor for Wentz, who could use all the help he can get after completing 58.8 percent of passes for 512 yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season.