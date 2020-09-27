French Open 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Replay for Sunday's Draw

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Four months later than originally scheduled, the 2020 French Open is underway.

Like many major sporting events, the tournament was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. And after competing in the delayed U.S. Open, many of the world's best players are now in Paris and ready to contend in the final Grand Slam event of the year.

It's a short turnaround between Grand Slams, with the U.S. Open only concluding Sept. 13. Dominic Thiem (men's singles) and Naomi Osaka (women's singles) were victorious at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, but while Thiem is in the French Open field, Osaka is not featuring at Roland-Garros because of a hamstring injury.

Here's a look at how to watch Sunday's action, followed by some of the top storylines as the tournament gets underway.

French Open Sunday Information

TV: Tennis Channel (5 a.m.-noon ET); NBC (noon-3 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Replay Coverage: Tennis Channel (noon-10 p.m. ET)

Upcoming Tournament Storylines

Will Nadal Add Another French Open Victory?

No tennis player has had as much success on the clay courts at Roland-Garros than Rafael Nadal. He's a 12-time French Open champion and has won the men's singles tournament in each of the past three years. His latest challenge for the title begins with his opening-round matchup against Egor Gerasimov on Monday.

This will be the first Grand Slam tournament Nadal has played in since the Australian Open in January. He opted to miss in the U.S. Open to prepare for the French Open. And although Nadal has had so much success in this tournament in the past, this year's event will be different. Not only is there a marked contrast in the weather between the springtime and the fall, but also a new type of ball will be used.

"The conditions are the most difficult for me ever for so many different facts," Nadal said, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. "The ball is completely different—super slow and heavy. Slow conditions, the preparations have been less than usual. But I'm here to fight. I'll try to find the positive vibes."

If the No. 2-seeded Nadal can find a way to win, it would be his 20th career Grand Slam title, tying him with Roger Federer for the most all time in men's tennis. Federer isn't playing in the French Open as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

One person who could be in Nadal's way, though? Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, the 2016 French Open champion who was disqualified in the round of 16 at the U.S. Open for hitting a line judge with a ball. Djokovic also begins play Monday.

Can Serena Finally Make History?

Once again, Serena Williams is looking to win her 24th career Grand Slam title, which would tie her with Margaret Court for the most all time in the Open era. This is Williams' ninth attempt at tying the record, as she hasn't won a major tournament since the 2017 Australian Open.

Williams has come close, reaching the finals in four of her past nine majors and the semifinals at the U.S. Open earlier in September. However, she hasn't made it past the round of 16 at the French Open in the past two years. But she's a three-time winner at Roland-Garros, with her most recent victory coming in 2015.

Although Williams just turned 39 on Saturday, she's not thinking about how long she may continue playing. For now, her focus remains on winning another Grand Slam title.

"I don't know when it's going to stop for me," Williams said, according to Tennis.com. "I just have fun. When I feel it's over, it's over. But I could have guaranteed and pretty much bet my life that I would not have been playing at 39. This is why I don't bet."

Williams, the No. 6 seed, plays her first match in this year's French Open on Monday against fellow American Kristie Ahn.

Thiem Looks to Notch 2nd Grand Slam Title

Thiem earned the first Grand Slam championship of his career at this year's U.S. Open, beating Alexander Zverev in the final in a thrilling five-set match. With the men's final of the French Open set for Oct. 11, it's possible he could win his second major title less than a month later.

Although Thiem has never won the French Open, he's played well at Roland-Garros recently. In each of the past four years, he's advanced to at least the semifinals. And he made it to the 2018 and 2019 finals, but he lost to Nadal both years.

At Flushing Meadows, Thiem didn't have to face any of the so-called big three: Djokovic, Nadal and Federer. That trio combined to win the 13 major tournaments prior to this year's U.S. Open. But if Thiem is going to win the French Open, there's a good chance he will have to beat Nadal in the semifinals and Djokovic in the final.

And if Thiem wins at Roland-Garros, the Austrian would also overtake Nadal for the No. 2 spot in the FedEx ATP Rankings.

The No. 3-seeded Thiem begins play Monday, when he takes on 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic.