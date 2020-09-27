Corey Perry, Stars Force Game 6 with 2OT Win vs. Lightning

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

How's that for drama?

The Dallas Stars aren't done just yet this season, and they have Corey Perry to thank after his game-winning goal in double overtime gave them a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning to force a Game 6. Tampa still leads the series 3-2.

Perry was awesome on Saturday night. Much like in the series itself, the Stars struck first on Perry's first-period goal, showing signs that they wouldn't be bowing out without a fight.

But Ondrej Palat equalized in the second period on a beautiful solo goal and Mikhail Sergachev smashed a screamer from the blue line to put the Lightning ahead in the third.

That lead wouldn't last long, as Joe Pavelski jammed home a rebound with just under seven minutes remaining to tie the proceedings. That set up overtime... and then a second overtime... before Perry saved the day.

Bring on Game 6.

Key Stats

Anton Khudobin, DAL: 39 saves on 41 shots

Corey Perry, DAL: Two goals

Joe Pavelski, DAL: One goal

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB: 30 saves on 33 shots

Ondrej Palat, TB: One goal

Brayden Point, TB: Two assists

Anton Khudobin Came Up Big When Dallas Needed Him Most

Perry will get most of the headlines, and justifiably so after saving the Stars season with his overtime winner. But there wouldn't have been an overtime without the stellar play of goalie Anton Khudobin, who turned away 28 of Tampa's 30 shots in regulation and all 11 shots in overtime.

He faced an absolute barrage in the first overtime period:

It's been a tough series for Khudobin after his excellent Game 1, as the Lightning scored 13 goals between Games 2-4. For Dallas to have any chance of staging a comeback in this series, Khudobin was going to have to steal a game or two.

It might be unfair to say he stole this one—the Stars played well, with 33 shots to Tampa's 41 and plenty of solid performances, led by Pavleski and Perry. But Khudobin was better in Game 5 than he's been the past three games, and did enough to keep him in this series. If Dallas is going to win two more games, Khudobin will have to be one of their best players.

Tampa's Top Line Stayed Hot

The trio of Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Palat has been excellent throughout the 2020 postseason. It's no surprise that they were involved in the team's two goals on Saturday either.

Kucherov, who already set the franchise record for points in a postseason, assisted on Palat's goal. Point, who leads the team with 13 goals in the Stanley Cup playoffs, assisted on both goals. And Palat moved two goals behind him with 11 after his brilliant effort on the second goal.

It's easy to forget that the Lightning made their run with star center Steven Stamkos sidelined due to injury. Not many teams could overcome the loss of such a dangerous weapon. But Tampa's top line have more than made up for his absence.

What's Next?

Game 6 will be Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.