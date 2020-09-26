Lions' Jamie Collins Fined over $35K for Making Contact with Referee in Week 1

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was fined $35,096 on Saturday for making contact with an official during the team's Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero added that Collins is appealing the fine.

Collins was seemingly attempting to show the official that a player had dipped his helmet, but he accidentally contacted the official, which resulted in a flag and an ejection:

Collins returned to play in Detroit's Week 2 loss against the Green Bay Packers, and he recorded his first sack as a member of the Lions.

During his eight-year career, Collins has spent time with the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Lions.

His greatest success came across two spells in New England. In the 2015 season, he registered 89 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception and an NFL-leading five forced fumbles. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first and only time that season as well.

Collins was traded to Cleveland during the following season and spent parts of three campaigns with the Browns before returning to New England last season.

He was a highly effective player for the Pats in 2019, finishing with 81 tackles and a career-high seven sacks and three interceptions.

Collins signed a three-year contract with the Lions in free agency and reunited with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who served as his defensive coordinator in New England from 2013 to 2016.

In two games so far this season, Collins has seven tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack to his credit.

The Lions were fortunate Collins didn't receive a suspension on top of his ejection and fine, but his presence didn't necessarily make a big difference in Green Bay last week, as the Lions fell to a 42-21 loss and an 0-2 record.

Collins and the Lions will look to score their first win of the season Sunday when they face the 2-0 Arizona Cardinals on the road.