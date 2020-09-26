Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season is shaping up to provide one of the most unpredictable fantasy football seasons in recent memory. Between injuries to key players like Saquon Barkley and the emergence of surprise stars like James Robinson, the fantasy landscape looks a heck of a lot different than it did during draft season.

The surprising struggles of players like Carson Wentz and A.J. Green have only added to the murky state of things. Knowing which players are worth starting is as much of a week-to-week exercise as it's ever been.

Here, you'll find a look at the top Week 3 flex options—running backs, wide receivers and tight ends—along with some potential waiver-wire targets for those needing to make last-minute adjustments.

Rankings are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

Running Backs

1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

8. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

9. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

10. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

13. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

14. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

15. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

16. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons

17. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

18. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

19. David Johnson, Houston Texans

20. Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos

Waiver-Wire Target: Frank Gore, RB, New York Jets

With the rest of Week 3 kicking off in less than 24 hours, there aren't many quality options still hanging on the waiver wire. However, there's a good chance that New York Jets starting back Frank Gore is still available.

According to FantasyPros, Gore is rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues and 17 percent of ESPN leagues.

Gore became the Jets' starter when Le'Veon Bell was placed on injured reserve. Rookie La'Mical Perine will likely cut into Gore's workload as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, but Gore should still be the primary ball-carrier against the Indianapolis Colts—he had 21 carries in Week 2.

The Colts, who rank 11th in yards per attempt allowed, don't represent a favorable matchup. However, Gore is your best bet of landing a high-volume back this late in the week.

Wide Receiver

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

4. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

5. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

6. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

9. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

10. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

11. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

12. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

13. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

14. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

15. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

16. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

17. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

18. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

19. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

20. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

Waiver-Wire Target: Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

There are decent options still to be found at wide receiver. Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout Chase Claypool is one of them, and he's worth picking up as a long-term roster piece and not just a one-week replacement.

Claypool isn't a major piece of the Steelers passing attack, but he's already proved he can have an impact in small doses. He's only caught five passes so far this season, but he's turned those into 127 yards and a touchdown.

"He's ahead of his time," fellow wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster told reporters Wednesday.

While the Houston Texans rank third in pass defense, they are just 15th in net yards per attempt, according to Pro Football Reference. Claypool's big-play potential should be a factor. He's rostered in just 13 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

7. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

8. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

9. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

10. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons

11. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team

12. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns

13. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

14. Evan Engram, New York Giants

15. Chris Herndon, New York Jets

Waiver-Wire Target: Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas has top-10 potential this week against a Cleveland Browns defense that has been terrible against the position.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews produced five catches, 58 yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland in Week 1. C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample of the Cincinnati Bengals combined for 11 catches and 87 yards in Week 2.

While Thomas hasn't been a big producer for Washington thus far, the team has tried to get him involved in the offense. Thomas has been targeted 17 times, according to Pro Football Reference.

Thomas is one of the best matchup plays of Week 3, and there's a good chance he's still available in your league. According to FantasyPros, he's rostered in just 31 percent of Yahoo leagues and 16 percent of ESPN leagues.