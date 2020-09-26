Tua Tagovailoa Will Save Dolphins Contract Money, Live Off Marketing Deals

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa is going to bank all the money he earns from the Miami Dolphins.

In an interview with GQ, the Dolphins rookie said he intends to live off the cash he earns from marketing and endorsement deals.

"I'm gonna be living off of my marketing money, so the endorsement money that I get, and then everything else is just put to the side," Tagovailoa said. "So the money that I'm making from my contract, that's put to the side, so none of that's gonna be seen."

This is becoming a trend among top draft picks in the NFL. On July 31, Joe Burrow told reporters after signing his rookie deal that he would let the money "accrue in my bank account."

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in the 2020 draft. His rookie contract is worth $30.2 million over four years, including a $19.6 million signing bonus.

Prior to the draft, Tagovailoa announced he had signed endorsement deals with Bose, Muscle Milk, Wingstop and Adidas.

Coming off hip surgery in November when he played for Alabama, Tagovailoa has yet to appear in a game for the Dolphins. The 22-year-old will be their quarterback of the future as soon as he steps on the field, but the organization can afford to take things slowly to ensure he's fully healthy and ready to go when his number gets called.