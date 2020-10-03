NHL Draft 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Latest Mock-Draft Predictions

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

With the Stanley Cup Final in the books and the elongated 2019-20 NHL season finally over, the focus now shifts toward the upcoming 2020 NHL draft.

The draft, which will be held Tuesday and Wednesday in a virtual format, features no shortage of top-flight prospects, including a potential generational player in the form of forward Alexis Lafreniere, who is widely expected to go first overall to the New York Rangers.

Here is everything you need to know about when and how to watch the 2020 NHL draft, along with a full, first-round mock draft.

Round 1 TV Schedule: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Round 2-7 TV Schedule: Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2020 NHL Mock Draft

1. New York Rangers: Alexis Lafreniere, F, Rimouski (QMJHL)

2. Los Angeles Kings: Quinton Byfield, F, Sudbury (OHL)

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJ): Marco Rossi, F, Ottawa (OHL)

4. Detroit Red Wings: Tim Stutzle, F, Mannheim (Germany)

5. Ottawa Senators: Lucas Raymond, F, Frolunda (Sweden)

6. Anaheim Ducks: Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie (OHL)

7. New Jersey Devils: Alexander Holtz, F, Djurgardens (Sweden)

8. Buffalo Sabres: Jack Quinn, F, Ottawa (OHL)

9. Minnesota Wild: Cole Perfetti, F, Saginaw (OHL)

10. Winnipeg Jets: Jake Sanderson, D, USNTDP (USHL)

11. Nashville Predators: Anton Lundell, F, HIFK Helsinki (Finland)

12. Florida Panthers: Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-1946 (Russia)

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR): Braden Schneider, D, Brandon (WHL)

14. Edmonton Oilers: Kaiden Guhle, D, Prince Albert (WHL)

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT): Dawson Mercer, F, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

16. Montreal Canadiens: Seth Jarvis, F, Portland (WHL)

17. Chicago Blackhawks: Dylan Holloway, F, Wisconsin (NCAA)

18. New Jersey Devils (from ARI): William Wallinder, D, MODO U-20 (Sweden)

19. Calgary Flames: Jacob Perreault, F, Sarnia (OHL)

20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TB): Connor Zary, F, Kamloops (WHL)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets: Rodion Amirov, F, Toros Neftekamsk (Russia)

22. New York Rangers (from CAR): Helge Grans, D, Malmo (Sweden)

23. Philadelphia Flyers: Noel Gunler, F, Lulea (Sweden)

24. Washington Capitals: Hendrix Lapierre, F, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

25. Colorado Avalanche: Justin Barron, D, Halifax (QMJHL)

26. St. Louis Blues: John-Jason Peterka, F, Salzburg (Austria)

27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS): Ridly Greig, F, Brandon (WHL)

28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI): Ryan O'Rourke, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

29. Vegas Golden Knights: Lukas Reichel, F, Berlin (Germany)

30. Dallas Stars: Mavrik Bourque, F, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

31. San Jose Sharks (from TB): Tyson Foerster, F, Barrie (OHL)

Breaking Down Projected Top Selections

Alexis Lafreniere to New York Rangers

In an NHL draft lottery affected by the change in the league's schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Rangers were the beneficiaries after coming away with the No. 1 overall selection in the second lottery.

Rimouski winger Alexis Lafreniere has been considered the likely No. 1 overall pick for the past couple of years, and that hasn't changed with the draft now just a few days away.

Lafreniere is coming off another highly productive season in the QMJHL, as he finished with 35 goals and 77 assists for 112 points in just 52 games last season. That was an impressive follow-up to his 105 points in 61 games the year before.

Lafreniere was recently asked about his thoughts on potentially playing for the Rangers, and he made it clear that he was excited about the opportunity:

The Rangers already have a great deal of talent up front in Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko among others, but Lafreniere is a remarkable talent with the ability to take all of them to the next level.

While Lafreniere scored 35 or more goals in each of his three seasons with Rimouski, he is an even better playmaker. That means he should be able to make all of the aforementioned players better and help make the Rangers a playoff team next season and beyond.

Quinton Byfield to Los Angeles Kings

While Lafreniere may be the most skilled player in the 2020 NHL draft, nobody has a better combination of size and skill at forward than Quinton Byfield.

The 6'4", 215-pound center has been a fast riser over the past two years playing for Sudbury in the OHL. After registering 29 goals and 32 assists for 61 points in 2018-19, he took a big step forward last season with 32 goals and 50 assists for 82 points in only 45 games.

NHL.com's Mike Morreale recently tweeted a scouting report of Byfield from former NHL general manager Craig Button, who called Byfield the player in the draft who possesses the most potential:

Byfield likely won't make as much of an immediate NHL impact as Lafreniere, but his size and skill could help him thrive in the league for years much like similarly built players Evgeni Malkin, Ryan Getzlaf and Jamie Benn.

When the Los Angeles Kings were at their best from 2009 to 2014, during which time they won two Stanley Cups, some of their best players were bigger forwards like Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter.

If Byfield can produce anywhere close to the level that Kopitar and Carter have during their careers, perhaps L.A. will be able to get back into playoff contention in the Western Conference more quickly than anticipated.

Marco Rossi to Ottawa Senators

While he may be somewhat lacking in terms of size at 5'9" and 187 pounds, Ottawa 67's forward Marco Rossi is an offensive dynamo who will be difficult for teams to pass up near the top of the draft.

Rossi, who is a native of Austria, had an impressive 65 points in 53 games in 2018-19, but he reached an entirely different level in 2019-20 with 39 goals and 81 assists for 120 points in 56 contests.

Kyle Cannillo of Penn State radio pointed out how well Rossi stacks up to other top prospects over the past 11 years in point production during a draft-eligible year in the CHL:

Any list that features only Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid ahead of someone is worth taking note of, especially when considering the fact that Rossi had more points per game last season than several former No. 1 overall picks in their draft-eligible years, including John Tavares, Steve Stamkos and Nathan MacKinnon.

Considering the Ottawa Senators had a front-row seat for what Rossi did with the 67's this past season, it is easy to envision them using either the No. 3 or No. 5 overall picks on Rossi.

The Sens are starved for skilled offensive players. Leading point-getter Brady Tkachuk finished with only 44 last season, and that won't cut it in today's NHL.

It is difficult to say if Rossi will be able to make an instant impact, but with his potential to become an 80-point guy in the NHL at some point, he has to be one of Ottawa's top picks.