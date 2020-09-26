Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

In the first game of Week 3, Ryan Fitzpatrick proved he's still got it, James Robinson showed that he's earned it and fantasy managers learned that football is as unpredictable as ever. Just days after one of the most roster-debilitating Sundays in recent memory, shuffled depth charts have shaken the fantasy landscape and new matchups will test our assumptions.

Based on injuries, matchups and role progression, here are two starts and two sits at each skill position for the rest of Week 3, followed by analysis of three notable options. These apply to standard (non-PPR) leagues and reflect practice reports from Friday.

Start 'Em

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings

QB: Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

RB: Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

RB: Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

WR: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers

WR: Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans

TE: Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings

TE: Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns

Sit 'Em

QB: Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

QB: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

RB: David Johnson, Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

RB: Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos

WR: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills

WR: AJ Green, Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles

TE: TJ Hockenson, Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

TE: Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers

Start: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers

Thoughts are with Tyrod Taylor as he recovers from a punctured lung. In the meantime, Justin Herbert will be starting for the Los Angeles Chargers and that appears to impact the team's gameplan. In Week 1's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, Keenan Allen did receive eight targets from Taylor, but those only amounted to four catches for 37 yards. In Week 2, Allen saw 10 targets from Herbert against a much tougher Kansas City Chiefs secondary and turned them into seven catches for 96 yards.

The receiving upside is evident given Herbert's attention to his big-money, talented pass-catcher and the matchup gives an extra boost. The Carolina Panthers didn't give up big numbers to the Oakland Raiders passing attack in Week 1, but Oakland lacks a true No. 1 wideout and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans proved what one of those can do to Carolina's secondary in Week 2. As Evans got his first touchdown against the Panthers (a cherry on top of seven catches for 104 yards), Allen should score his first as well.

Sit: AJ Green, Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles

To be clear, AJ Green is absolutely beloved around these parts. A former superstar returned to health, his start to the year has been slower than hoped but still holds promise of a strong finish. He's 6'4", an obvious priority for rookie Joe Burrow (averaging 11 targets per game) and the two's connection can only improve from here on out.

While the 32-year-old Cincinnati Bengals legend should overcome what's been a disappointing start, that won't begin until after Week 3. As the most-targeted Cincinnati receiver going against the Philadelphia Eagles, Green will likely draw a rejuvenated Darius Slay's coverage.

In Week 1, Slay held Terry McLaurin to five receptions for 61 yards. In Week 2, Robert Woods was restricted to two for 14. Green should get better in later weeks, but this will be another tough test of his and Burrow's chemistry.

Start: Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns

It hasn't happened yet for Logan Thomas, but the converted quarterback is due for positive receiving regression. Washington's second-most-targeted receiving option is seeing a whopping 8.5 targets per game, but only catching about half of them. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins' touch is still developing, but he's looking for Thomas and that has already meant totals of 63 yards and one touchdown through two weeks.

In their third outing, Haskins and Thomas face the Cleveland Browns, who have given up nine catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns to No. 1 tight ends this season. Those numbers come through five targets for the Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews and four for the Cincinnati Bengals' CJ Uzomah.

If the Browns are giving up averages of 50 yards and 1.5 touchdowns to tight ends on just 4.5 targets per game, then Thomas is in a great spot to make more of his volume