NFL Predictions Week 3: Full Projections, Odds & Highlighting Top Fantasy Stars

Week 3 got off to an interesting start, as the Miami Dolphins upset the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-13 in a Floridian showdown. While the Jaguars were three-point favorites coming into Thursday, they never had control of the game.

FitzMagic beat out Minshew Mania, and a heavy dose of Myles Gaskin helped put away Jacksonville.

Budding fantasy star James Robinson still had a big day for the Jaguars, though, rushing for 46 yards and two touchdowns while catching six passes for another 83 yards. With 339 scrimmage yards, 10 receptions and three touchdowns on his resume, Robinson is quickly becoming a fantasy must-start.

Will there be more upsets in Week 3? Which other players have the matchups to be must-starts Sunday and Monday? Let's take a crack at answering those answers.

NFL Week 3 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5, 47) at New England Patriots: 30-27 New England

Chicago Bears (+3.5, 47.5) at Atlanta Falcons: 31-27 Atlanta

San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 42) at New York Giants: 22-20 San Francisco

Houston Texans (+4, 45) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 26-23 Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5, 47.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: 25-23 Cincinnati

Washington Football Team (+7.5, 45) at Cleveland Browns: 28-24 Cleveland

Los Angeles Rams (+1.5, 46.5) at Buffalo Bills: 23-20 Buffalo

Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 49.5) at Minnesota Vikings: 30-25 Tennessee

New York Jets (+11.5, 44) at Indianapolis Colts: 28-18 Indianapolis

Carolina Panthers (+6.5, 43.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: 24-20 L.A. Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5, 43) at Denver Broncos: 27-26 Tampa Bay

Detroit Lions (+5.5, 55.5) at Arizona Cardinals: 33-23 Arizona

Dallas Cowboys (+4.5, 57) at Seattle Seahawks: 31-27 Seattle

Green Bay Packers (+3, 52.5) at New Orleans Saints: 28-27 Green Bay

Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5, 54) at Baltimore Ravens: 34-33 Baltimore

*Lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Stars for Week 3

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

The year of Russell Wilson has arrived. Wilson is a Super Bowl champion and has been named to seven Pro Bowls, but he's never been named NFL MVP. With the Seattle Seahawks finally opening up the passing attack, that could change this season.

"I don't want a vote," Wilson said, per John Boyle of the team's official website. "More importantly, I want to win."

Winning MVP would mean that Wilson has had a special season, and that's what he's staring down. Through two games, Wilson has racked up 610 passing yards, nine touchdowns, one interception and 68 rushing yards. This puts him on pace for an outlandish 4,880 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, eight interceptions and 544 rushing yards.

Don't expect the Wilson train to slow down any against the Dallas Cowboys and their 25th-ranked pass defense on Sunday.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The battle between the Seahawks and the Cowboys should be full of fantasy stars. While Dallas' defense leaves a lot to be desired, Seattle is statistically the worst team in the NFL in terms of passing yards allowed.

Seattle also ranks second in rushing defense, which means the Cowboys will have to lean more heavily on the pass than they might like. This hurts the value of running back Ezekiel Elliott, but it's great for fantasy managers with Dallas receivers rostered.

Amari Cooper and rookie CeeDee Lamb are both top plays in Week 3, though Lamb might hold a slight edge because of his big-play ability. He has averaged 15 yards a catch through two games and only trails Cooper in receiving yards by 16.

Seattle gave up several chunk plays to the New England Patriots in Week 2, and they could do so again against Dallas. Third receiver Michael Gallup is even a sneaky-good flex play against the Seahawks.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

With Elliott facing an unfavorable matchup—and Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey both injured—Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has a chance to be the top fantasy back of Week 3. Obviously, guys like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Alvin Kamara will also be in the mix, but Henry's matchup is a juicy one.

The Titans are visiting the Minnesota Vikings, who are in offensive and defensive disarray. The Vikings rank just 21st in scoring offense and 29th in run defense—both metrics that point to a big day for Henry.

Tennessee should be able to gash the Vikings with the run game and then run some more in order to run the clock and get out with a win. Henry, who has averaged just under 30 touches per game through two weeks, will be at the center of that game plan.

Unless the Titans decide that now is a good time to rest Henry for the future, he should eat in Week 3.