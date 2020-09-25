Thom Brennaman Resigns from Reds Broadcast Crew After Using Anti-Gay Slur

David Kohl/Associated Press

Thom Brennaman has resigned from his position with the Cincinnati Reds broadcast team after he used an anti-gay slur during an Aug. 19 television broadcast.

Brennaman issued a statement to Evan Millward of WCPO Channel 9 in Cincinnati: "My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds. I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and the LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me."

"I am grateful for the forgiveness so many have extended to me, especially those in the LGBTQ community who I have met, spoken with and listened to almost daily over the last five weeks," Brennaman added. "With their continued guidance, I hope to be a voice for positive change."

The 57-year-old noted that he hopes to return to the broadcast booth in the future.

"I have been in this profession that I love for 33 years. It is my hope and intention to return," Brennaman wrote. "And if I'm given that opportunity, I will be a better broadcaster and a much better person.

Brennaman used the slur during the first game of a doubleheader between the Reds and Kansas City Royals when he thought he was off-air.

After starting the broadcast of the second game, Brennaman was removed from the booth and was replaced by Jim Day. The Reds issued a statement that same night, saying they were "devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman."

The team also announced Brennaman had been immediately suspended and they would "be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days."

Fox Sports also announced Brennaman wouldn't be part of its NFL broadcast team this season.

Brennaman has served as Cincinnati's primary play-by-play announcer since 2007.