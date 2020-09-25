Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper Lead MLB's Best-Selling Jerseys for 2020

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts led all MLB players in jersey sales during the 2020 season in his first year with the team after a trade from the Boston Red Sox.

Betts was followed by the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper in the rankings provided by MLB Communications:

There was a brief period where it appeared Betts may never don a Dodgers jersey in a regular-season game. His trade to L.A. was completed in February but the start of the campaign was delayed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic as he prepared to enter the final year of his contract.

Fortunately for the Dodgers the season finally began in late July and they own MLB's best record at 40-17 thanks in part to Betts' MVP-caliber season. In addition, he signed a 12-year, $365 million contract extension just before the campaign got underway to keep him in Los Angeles through 2032.

"I'm here to win some rings and bring rings back to L.A.—that's all I'm focused on," Betts told reporters after signing the extension. "This is what I've been working for my whole life. I know the Dodgers are going to be good for a long time. I love being here, everything about being here. The people here made me feel so comfortable. Everybody's amazing. This organization is a well-oiled machine. I love it."

Judge had held the distinction of the top-selling jersey for the last three years, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, San Diego Padres rising star Fernando Tatis Jr. cracked the top five while helping the club earn its first playoff berth since 2006. Betts, Tatis and the Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman are the three top contenders for the NL MVP Award.

Two members of the Washington Nationals, outfielder Juan Soto and starting pitcher Max Scherzer, cracked the top 10 after the team's World Series triumph in 2019. The Nats won't have a chance to defend their title, however, having been eliminated from postseason contention.

In all, nine of the top-10 selling jerseys came from players in the NL.