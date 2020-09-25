Saints' Legend Derland Moore Dies at Age 68

Anonymous/Associated Press

Former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Derland Moore died Thursday at the age of 68.

The Saints announced Friday that Moore, a member of the organization's Hall of Fame and 50th Anniversary Team, died after a "long illness."

Moore, a Missouri native, was a standout at the University of Oklahoma before the Saints selected him in the second round of the 1973 draft.

He played 13 years for New Orleans, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 1983. He said his inclusion on the team's 50th Anniversary Team in 2016 was a hallmark moment:

"It was damn nice to be selected on the 50th team in New Orleans as the best of the best. That was a damn nice feeling. There are some good guys involved in that. John Hill was part of that. John passed away a year ago. John and I actually lived together for three years, so we were close friends. To be a part of it with him and Archie Manning, Stan Brock, Tommy Myers, Rickey Jackson and the rest of those guys was special."

Moore was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame as part of its 1991 class.

He played one season with the New York Jets in 1986 before retirement.

"The only regret I have is I can't do it all over again," Moore told John Rohde of The Oklahoman in 1987.

Moore was also inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.