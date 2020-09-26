B/R's Week 3 2020 Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

0 of 10

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

As we enter Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season, many a fantasy football manager is scrambling for reinforcements. Injuries to players such as Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Raheem Mostert and Courtland Sutton have impacted the fantasy landscape for both the short and long terms.

Naturally, the trade market is one way to navigate this slew of injuries—along with the upcoming series of bye weeks. The trick is finding a deal that is favorable to you.

Each week, Bleacher Report will analyze some of our readers' toughest trade proposals and provide feedback. Some of the analysis will be roster-specific, but we'll try to provide information that is useful to all fantasy fans.