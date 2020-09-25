French Open 2020 Draws Unveiled for Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, More

Michel Euler/Associated Press

The 2020 French Open draws took place Thursday in Paris, revealing the path to the final Grand Slam title of the year for tennis' biggest stars.

Twelve-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal, 17-time major champion Novak Djokovic and 2020 U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem headline the men's tournament.

Serena Williams' quest to tie Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles (24) is the top storyline on the women's side. Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova are the top two seeds.

Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka and reigning women's French Open champion Ashleigh Barty are among the high-profile players who won't take part in this year's tournament.

Here's a look at the women's bracket:

And the men's bracket:

Halep is the favorite (+250) in the women's draw followed by Garbine Muguruza (+700), Victoria Azarenka (+1100), Williams (+1300) and Elina Svitolina (+1400), per DraftKings.

On the men's side, the battle atop the odds is closer with Nadal (+110) and Djokovic (+188) the top choices followed by Thiem (+375), according to DraftKings. Stefanos Tsitsipas (+3300) and Daniil Medvedev (+4000) round out the top five but would still be considered long shots.

The French Open, which typically starts in late May as the second major tournament of the year, was delayed until September by the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian Open took place as scheduled in January, and the U.S. Open was completed earlier this month. Wimbledon was canceled.

The main draw play at Roland Garros is scheduled to begin Sunday.