NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Updated Standings After Thursday Night Football

Minshew Mania couldn't keep up with Fitzmagic Thursday night. The beard proved to be better than the mustache. Ryan Fitzpatrick guided the Miami Dolphins to a dominant 31-13 road win over Gardner Minshew II's Jacksonville Jaguars, kicking off the action in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

After losing their first two games of the season to the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, respectively, the Dolphins proved they may be a better team than their early record indicated. It may still not be a contender in the AFC East, but they could be a fun team to watch, especially with Fitzpatrick playing this well. The 37-year-old went 18-of-20 for 160 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score against the Jags.

This week's Thursday night game wasn't a competitive one, though, as Miami jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and Jacksonville never got closer than 15 points in the second half.

However, there are plenty of matchups coming this weekend that have the potential to be competitive and thrilling. In fact, some of these games may be the best of the young season thus far.

As we head into the rest of the Week 3 action, here's a current look at how the teams around the NFL stack up following Thursday night's contest.

Current NFL Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

2. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

3. Green Bay Packers (2-0)

4. Seattle Seahawks (2-0)

5. New Orleans Saints (1-1)

6. San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

7. Buffalo Bills (2-0)

8. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

9. Tennessee Titans (2-0)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

11. New England Patriots (1-1)

12. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

14. Arizona Cardinals (2-0)

15. Las Vegas Raiders (2-0)

16. Chicago Bears (2-0)

17. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

18. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

19. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

20. Houston Texans (0-2)

21. Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

22. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2)

23. Miami Dolphins (1-2)

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

25. Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

26. Washington Football Team (1-1)

27. Denver Broncos (0-2)

28. Carolina Panthers (0-2)

29. Detroit Lions (0-2)

30. New York Giants (0-2)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

32. New York Jets (0-2)

Best Week 3 Matchups

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

It's clear why this game should be the most exciting of the week. The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, led by former NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are traveling to Baltimore for a Monday night matchup against the Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.

Last year, these teams also played in Week 3, a matchup that Kansas City won 33-28. However, that was only one of two losses Baltimore suffered during the regular season, and many expected to see the two teams face off again in the AFC Championship Game. However, the Ravens were upset by the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round, and the Chiefs rolled on through the playoffs to win the Super Bowl.

As expected, both teams are 2-0 entering this matchup. The Chiefs opened the season with wins over the Texans and Chargers, the latter of which required overtime. Meanwhile, the Ravens have notched victories over the Browns and Texans to begin the year.

There are tons of exciting playmakers in this matchup, none better than Mahomes and Jackson. The two quarterbacks produce highlight plays every time they're on the field, and it'll be fun to watch them go head-to-head and see who comes out on top in this early battle of two of the NFL's best teams.

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

David Becker/Associated Press

Could this be a preview of the NFC Championship Game? Let's not go that far yet. There are going to be some teams from the NFC West that will likely have some things to say about that.

But the Packers and Saints are likely to be contenders in the NFC again this season, much like they both have for the better part of the past decade. Those runs have coincided with the careers of their respective veteran quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees.

Both teams are currently dealing with injuries to their top receiver, so it's unclear whether Green Bay's Davante Adams (hamstring) or New Orleans' Michael Thomas (high ankle sprain) will suit up. Either way, both teams' offenses are talented, and the game will showcase two top running backs in the Packers' Aaron Jones (NFL-best 234 rushing yards) and the Saints' Alvin Kamara (241 total yards and four touchdowns).

While Green Bay has opened the season with back-to-back wins over NFC North rivals (Chicago and Detroit), New Orleans is 1-1 entering this matchup. The Saints won their opener against the Buccaneers, then lost to the Raiders this past Monday night.

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The last time the Rams and Bills faced off was 2016, a season in which they both had losing records and continued a playoff drought (17 years for Buffalo at the time and 12 for Los Angeles). Both franchises are in much better places now, having each reached the postseason in two of the past three seasons.

One of these teams is also going to get off to a 3-0 start in 2020. The Rams have opened the season with wins over the Cowboys and Eagles, while the Bills own victories over the Jets and Dolphins.

No quarterback has gotten off to a hotter start than Buffalo's Josh Allen, who has passed for 727 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in the first two weeks. But Los Angeles has an offense that should be able to keep pace, with quarterback Jared Goff playing well and surrounded by a host of playmakers.

Don't be a surprised if this is a competitive matchup that isn't decided until late, proving that both these teams are potential playoff contenders that should be watched closely throughout the season.